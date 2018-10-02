Bewitched in B’ville

The Witch and Wizardry Festival returns to Baldwinsville on Saturday, Oct. 13. Hosted by Psychic Impressions of Fulton, the festival will feature trick-or-treating, Halloween costume contests, local vendors, Norse blacksmithing and tarot and psychic readings. Above, the Happy Haggs Dance Troupe is shown performing at the 2017 festival. (Photo by Robert Berry)

Witch and Wizardry Festival takes place Oct. 13 at Community Park

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Angela Richardson loves Halloween and all things mystical. The Fulton-based medium and hypnotist has offered her services at many psychic fairs over the years, but last year, she decided she wanted to share her favorite fall holiday and her affinity for the supernatural with families of all ages. So she founded the Witch and Wizardry Festival.

Now, the festival is returning for a second year on Saturday, Oct. 13, at Baldwinsville Community Park. The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I’ve always been drawn to Baldwinsville. I did live there for a short time as a young adult,” Richardson said. “I’ve always liked that Baldwinsville is very community-oriented.”

Richardson said the Baldwinsville Lions Club will sell food at the event. The Lions, which celebrated their 70th anniversary this year, helped create and maintain Community Park.

With Halloween falling in the middle of the week — Oct. 31 is a Wednesday this year — trick-or-treating on a school night can be, well, tricky. Little boos and ghouls can get their candy fix at the Witch and Wizardry Festival, which offers trick-or-treating and other Halloween fun. The festival features costume contests for age groups ranging from infants to adults, face painting, henna tattoos and other family-friendly activities.

“Last year was fantastic. We exceeded expectations,” said Richardson, adding that between 200 and 250 people attended the 2017 festival. “The costume contest was phenomenal, especially seeing all the little kids all dressed up.”

Prizes for the costume contests and raffles include passes to local haunted house attractions such as Frightmare Farms, Demon Acres and Trail of Terror. One of the less spooky prizes is a book giveaway by Canastota author Stephanie Van Auken, creator of the “Death and Dreams” fantasy series.

The festival also will feature a fire performer, musicians and the Happy Haggs Dance Troupe, a self-described “group of maidens, mothers and crones from CNY and the Mohawk Valley who enjoy dancing, smiling, having fun and making others happy.” Donations and raffle proceeds from the Haggs’ performances will benefit Joseph’s Experience, a Utica-based organization that supports the families of children affected by cancer or another life-altering diagnosis.

“It’s fun — they get cackling and dancing. They get very interactive with the crowd,” Richardson said of the Happy Haggs Dance Troupe.

Vendors and artists of all types will be at the festival too. Shaina Saporito of Cosmic Energy will demonstrate her intricate spray paint art. Nordrisla, a pair of Norse-style blacksmiths, will show off their ironworks. And while Richardson will be too busy overseeing the day’s events to do her own readings, there will be psychic readers available offering tarot, medium services and stone readings.

Local nonprofit organizations will be represented as well. Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue Inc., which is based in Clay, will bring a few of its prospective furry friends, and the CNY Cat Coalition will be collecting donations as well. The Zonta Club of Oswego will invite festivalgoers to attend its Oct. 26 Witches’ Ball, which benefits Oswego County Opportunities’ Services to Aid Families programs for those affected by sexual and domestic violence. The Baldwinsville Theatre Guild plans to attend the festival as well, promoting its production of “Dracula.”

“It’s got great energy and it’s going to be an amazing fun-filled day,” Richardson said. “There’s something for everyone there, and they also can support a lot of local nonprofits that need a hand.”

