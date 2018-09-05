Livin’ in Liverpool: Is DOT mean-spirited or just ‘thickheaded’?

Another Second Street neighbor has registered his displeasure over the lack of paving along Route 370 in the village.

John Fritzen, a 13-year resident of Iroquois Lane, asked in an email, “Why is the NYS Department of Transportation not going to repave, with a sound structural base, Second Street (which is also State Route 370)?” John answers his own question with one word: “Thickheadedness.”

He joins his neighbor, Jack Fisher, who made similar complaints earlier this summer as Route 370 north of the village underwent a significant upgrade.

“There is a lot of daily traffic with large construction trucks, tractor trailers, school buses and commuters,” Fritzen continued, and he predicted “there’s going to be a bad accident there because of these conditions.”

Then he posed an unlikely solution. “Maybe the village of Liverpool should ban all trucks from Route 370 in the village out to the newly paved sections from the 100 block of Iroquois Lane or completely ban them.”

Fritzen points out that the village portion of Route 370 “has been haphazardly ‘patched’ almost every fall when NYS DOT gets around to it just before winter. What did the village of Liverpool do to NYS DOT?” It’s not clear whether that question is more than rhetorical.

In any case, Fritzen sees a bigger picture.

“They are still going to close Vine Street over the next two years to remove the arch concrete sections in the middle of the Thruway bridge. Is that job security?

“They closed down the Long Branch Road bridge earlier this year for several weeks and never repaired the large holes in the bridge pavement. I drove over that bridge last week and had to swerve to miss the holes and hoped I didn’t hit the newly green-painted structure, which must be why they closed it off.”



Lisa Presley benefit

A mother and an Army wife of 27 years, Lisa Presley is now fighting the battle of her life after being diagnosed with invasive ductile carcinoma. Friends and family members will raise money for Lisa’s medical expenses at a benefit slated for 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Homebase, at the Zebb’s location in Mattydale’s K-Mart Plaza. Admission costs $10; (315) 776-2113.

Cadleys sing Sunday

Following in the tradition of great male-female duets such as George Jones and Tammy Wynette and Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons, John and Cathy Cadley show how two voices blended in seamless harmony can produce one powerful sound.

The husband and wife and their band will kick off the Liverpool Public Library Fall Concert Series, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. Presented in partnership with the Liverpool Is The Place Committee, the performance is free and open to the public.

In concert you’ll hear The Cadleys perform everything from traditional mountain ballads and bluegrass classics such as the Carter Family’s “Bury Me Beneath the Willow” and Bill Monroe’s “Blue and Lonesome,” to the Louvin Brother’s “Cash on the Barrelhead,” to Cathy’s knockout version of “Over the Rainbow.” You’ll also hear some innovative acoustic arrangements of favorite Beatles tunes like “I Will,” plus a generous sampling of John’s original songs with titles such as “The Hard Years,” “If She Don’t Like Dogs” and “50 Cash Dollars.” In 2005, North Carolina bluegrass artist Lou Reid took John’s song, “Time,” to the No. 1 spot on the national bluegrass charts.

Rounding out the band is veteran bassist John Dancks and mandolinist Perry Cleaveland; lpl.org; (315) 457-0310.

Last word

“In our live show we give the audience everything they come to a concert for: great singing, solid musicianship, entertaining rapport and the feeling that they’ve enjoyed a truly special set of music.” – John Cadley

The columnist can be reached at russtarby@netxcape.net.

