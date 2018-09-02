From the Liverpool Public Library: Fall programs abound after Labor Day

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

September seems to arrive in Central New York so very, very quickly.

We’ll be ready at the Liverpool Public Library.

Our librarians have set up a super set of programs to start the new month and beyond that into fall 2018. Once we get past this Labor Day Weekend, patrons will have much to experience at the corner of Tulip and Second streets in the lovely village of Liverpool.

Highlights include the restoration of the popular needlepoint circle that took a break when leader Cheryl Grom retired a bit back. Community Engagement staffer Valerie Knoop is an enthusiast, and she’ll preside over “Hooks and Needles” the first Thursday of each month in the Sargent Meeting Room. Enjoy knitting, crochet and needlepoint. Bring your project and find the chance to socialize as well as share tips and tricks. The initial session is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6.

I’ll venture into the event side of the LPL with “Shelfie Day with Communications Guy Mark B” as part of our offerings connected to The Great American Read. Come visit the main room from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 8. Pick a pose that fits the cover of a book on the list of America’s 100 favorite novels that’s served as the core of this nationwide event thrown by PBS and the American Library Association. I’ll snap your photo. We’ll run it on our social media with other shelfie posers, as well as on our lobby TV. Provide your email address, and you’ll be sent a digital copy, too. The LPL is one of 50 libraries picked around the country to take part in The Great American Read. You can find our events through October at LPL.org.

The Fall Concert Series takes on the title of From Bluegrass to Polka to Holiday Favorites this year, and the first of four events features The John Cadley Band at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. With John Cadley on acoustic and electric guitar, Cathy Cadley on guitar and banjo, Perry Cleaveland on mandolin and fiddle and John Dancks on acoustic bass, the quartet will fill the Carman Community Room with traditional and original bluegrass, country, folk and new acoustic music.

Other concerts will feature Fritz’s Polka Band on Oct. 21, The New Leaf Ensemble on Nov. 18 and The Onyx Clarinet Quartet on Dec. 9. All concerts are at 2 p.m. on a Sunday. The series is presented in partnership with the Liverpool Is The Place committee and made possible by a grant secured by Sen. John A. DeFrancisco.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story