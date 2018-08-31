What’s on PAC-B? Sept. 1-7

Aug 31, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
9:00 AM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
10:30 AM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano
12:00 PM Board of Education Meeting (8/27/2018)
2:00 PM TBA: Visit pacbtv.org
3:00 PM North Country Trail (2006)
4:05 PM Mastodons of NY
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
7:30 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano
9:00 PM Board of Education Meeting (8/27/2018)
10:00 PM TBA: Visit pacbtv.org
9:00 AM Board of Education Meeting (8/27/2018)
10:00 AM TBA: Visit pacbtv.org
12:00 PM North Country Trail (2006)
1:05 PM Mastodons of NY
2:00 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)
3:00 PM Silk & Satin Cabaret w Windjammer (2005)
4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Board of Education Meeting (8/27/2018)
7:00 PM TBA: Visit pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
10:30 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano
9:00 AM North Country Trail (2006)
10:05 AM Mastodons of NY
11:00 AM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)
12:00PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano
3:00 PM Board of Education Meeting (8/27/2018)
4:00 PM TBA: Visit pacbtv.org
6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
7:30 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano
9:00 PM North Country Trail (2006)
10:05 PM Mastodons of NY
11:00 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)
9:00 AM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
10:30 AM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano
12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/15/2018)
12:50 PM Parade of Antique Farm Tractors (8/10/2018)
1:20 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)
2:00 PM Hershey Car Corral (2005)
3:00 PM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)
4:50 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
6:00 PM Friends of BPL: Early Industries in B’Ville (2009)
7:00 PM Friends of BPL: Author Christine Wenger (2015)
8:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)
9:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)
10:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)
11:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Monumental Art of Gettysburg (2013)
9:00 AM Friends of BPL: Early Industries in B’Ville (2009)
10:00 AM Friends of BPL: Author Christine Wenger (2015)
11:00 AM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)
12:00PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)
1:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)
2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Monumental Art of Gettysburg (2013)
3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
4:30 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano
6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/15/2018)
6:50 PM Parade of Antique Farm Tractors (8/10/2018)
7:20 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)
8:00 PM Hershey Car Corral (2005)
9:00 PM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)
10:50 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
9:00 AM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)
10:50 AM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
12:00PM Friends of BPL: Early Industries in B’Ville (2009)
1:00 PM Friends of BPL: Author Christine Wenger (2015)
2:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)
3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)
4:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)
5:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Monumental Art of Gettysburg (2013)
6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
7:30 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano
9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/15/2018)
9:50 PM Parade of Antique Farm Tractors (8/10/2018)
10:20 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)
11:00 PM Hershey Car Corral (2005)
9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/15/2018)
9:50 AM Parade of Antique Farm Tractors (8/10/2018)
10:20 AM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)
11:00 AM Hershey Car Corral (2005)
12:00PM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)
1:50 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
3:00 PM Friends of BPL: Early Industries in B’Ville (2009)
4:00 PM Friends of BPL: Author Christine Wenger (2015)
5:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)
6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)
7:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)
8:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Monumental Art of Gettysburg (2013)
9:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)
10:30 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano
