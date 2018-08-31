What’s on PAC-B? Sept. 1-7

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Sept. 1

9:00 AM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)

10:30 AM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano

12:00 PM Board of Education Meeting (8/27/2018)

2:00 PM TBA: Visit pacbtv.org

3:00 PM North Country Trail (2006)

4:05 PM Mastodons of NY

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)

7:30 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano

9:00 PM Board of Education Meeting (8/27/2018)

10:00 PM TBA: Visit pacbtv.org

Sunday, Sept. 2

9:00 AM Board of Education Meeting (8/27/2018)

10:00 AM TBA: Visit pacbtv.org

12:00 PM North Country Trail (2006)

1:05 PM Mastodons of NY

2:00 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)

3:00 PM Silk & Satin Cabaret w Windjammer (2005)

4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Board of Education Meeting (8/27/2018)

7:00 PM TBA: Visit pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)

10:30 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano

Monday, Sept. 3

9:00 AM North Country Trail (2006)

10:05 AM Mastodons of NY

11:00 AM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)

12:00PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)

1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano

3:00 PM Board of Education Meeting (8/27/2018)

4:00 PM TBA: Visit pacbtv.org

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)

7:30 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano

9:00 PM North Country Trail (2006)

10:05 PM Mastodons of NY

11:00 PM BPL Presents: “Early Churches in B’Ville” Bonnie Kisselstein (2006)

Tuesday, Sept. 4

9:00 AM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)

10:30 AM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano

12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/15/2018)

12:50 PM Parade of Antique Farm Tractors (8/10/2018)

1:20 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)

2:00 PM Hershey Car Corral (2005)

3:00 PM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)

4:50 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: Early Industries in B’Ville (2009)

7:00 PM Friends of BPL: Author Christine Wenger (2015)

8:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)

9:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)

10:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)

11:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Monumental Art of Gettysburg (2013)

Wednesday, Sept. 5

9:00 AM Friends of BPL: Early Industries in B’Ville (2009)

10:00 AM Friends of BPL: Author Christine Wenger (2015)

11:00 AM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)

12:00PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)

1:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)

2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Monumental Art of Gettysburg (2013)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)

4:30 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/15/2018)

6:50 PM Parade of Antique Farm Tractors (8/10/2018)

7:20 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)

8:00 PM Hershey Car Corral (2005)

9:00 PM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)

10:50 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

Thursday, Sept. 6

9:00 AM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)

10:50 AM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

12:00PM Friends of BPL: Early Industries in B’Ville (2009)

1:00 PM Friends of BPL: Author Christine Wenger (2015)

2:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)

4:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)

5:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Monumental Art of Gettysburg (2013)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)

7:30 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/15/2018)

9:50 PM Parade of Antique Farm Tractors (8/10/2018)

10:20 PM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)

11:00 PM Hershey Car Corral (2005)

Friday, Sept. 7

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/15/2018)

9:50 AM Parade of Antique Farm Tractors (8/10/2018)

10:20 AM Seneca River Days (6/9/2018)

11:00 AM Hershey Car Corral (2005)

12:00PM Spring Honors Instrumental Recital (5/8/2018)

1:50 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: Early Industries in B’Ville (2009)

4:00 PM Friends of BPL: Author Christine Wenger (2015)

5:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “History of Beer in Utica” w Daniel Shumway (2015)

7:00 PM Friends of BPL: History of Syracuse Newspapers (2009)

8:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Monumental Art of Gettysburg (2013)

9:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Australia” Meg Van Patten (2011)

10:30 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano

