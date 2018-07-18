 

From the Liverpool Public Library: Experience virtual reality at LPL

Jul 18, 2018 Point of View, Star Review, Things to Do

By Mark Bialczak

Communications Specialist

Slip into the headset and step into a whole new world.

Emerging technology librarian Jake Hare will lead the program “Don’t Fear the Goggles: Virtually There” at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room. Those who sign up to participate will be able to use the library’s technology to test out the brave new world of virtual reality.

Hare has worn the equipment well to make sure he can ably demonstrate its finest points.

He says his favorite programs include a space walk and a tour of India. He adds the chance to become Spiderman has also caught his interest.

“It’s very immersive,” Hare said of the program that allowed him to become an astronaut venturing outside the spacecraft. “It’s one of the more intense ones out there.”

But fear not. “It did not make me motion sick,” Hare said.

Hare thinks that the time has come for people to embrace virtual reality technology.

“It’s neat,” he said. “A lot of the kinks have been worked out. A couple of years ago, it was underwhelming. Now there are hand controls that work really well, respond to your movements really well. You can play baseball.

“It’s really intuitive,” Hare said. “You can set your area up at the beginning, draw a grid, and it won’t let you wander past those boundaries, so you don’t have to worry that you will go out of that area and punch somebody by mistake.”

Hare will hold another session at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.

You can register for the program at the calendar page at LPL.org or by calling 315-457-0310.

Peaks Coffee Co. leaving Nelson in August
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

