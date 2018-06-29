What’s on PAC-B? June 30-July 6

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, June 30

9:00 AM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

9:55 AM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

11:10AM B’ville Pee Wee Wrestling with Coach Dan Allen

12:00PM Albany Reports: Assemblyman Will Barclay

12:15PM Albany Reports: Sen. DeFrancisco (5/30/18)

12:32PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/4/18)

12:55PM Keeping Schools Safe: Community Presentation (4/10/18)

3:00 PM Celebration on Ice 2018 (5/2018)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

6:55 PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

8:10 PM B’ville Pee Wee Wrestling with Coach Dan Allen

9:00 PM Albany Reports: Assemblyman Will Barclay

9:15 PM Albany Reports: Sen. DeFrancisco (5/30/18)

9:32 PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/4/18)

9:55 PM Keeping Schools Safe: Community Presentation (4/10/18)

Sunday, July 1

9:00 AM Albany Reports: Assemblyman Will Barclay

9:15 PM Albany Reports: Sen. DeFrancisco (5/30/18)

9:32 PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/4/18)

9:55 PM Keeping Schools Safe: Community Presentation (4/10/18)

12:00PM Celebration on Ice 2018 (5/2018)

2:00 PM FOL Sonnenberg Gardens

3:00 PM The Old Country Church with Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church (6/10/18)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Albany Reports: Assemblyman Will Barclay

6:15 PM Albany Reports: Sen. DeFrancisco (5/30/18)

6:32 PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/4/18)

6:55 PM Keeping Schools Safe: Community Presentation (4/10/18)

9:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

9:55 PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

11:10PM B’ville Pee Wee Wrestling with Coach Dan Allen

Monday, July 2

9:00 AM Celebration on Ice 2018 (5/2018)

11:00 AM FOL Sonnenberg Gardens

12:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

12:55PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

2:10 PM B’ville Pee Wee Wrestling with Coach Dan Allen

3:00 PM Albany Reports: Assemblyman Will Barclay

3:15 PM Albany Reports: Sen. DeFrancisco (5/30/18)

3:32 PM Albany Reports: Sen. John DeFrancisco (6/4/18)

3:55 PM Keeping Schools Safe: Community Presentation (4/10/18)

6:00 PM Ray Grade 6 Spring Concert (6/12/18)

6:55 PM Ray Grade 7 Spring Concert (6/13/18)

8:10 PM B’ville Pee Wee Wrestling with Coach Dan Allen

9:00 PM Celebration on Ice 2018 (5/ 2018)

11:00 PM FOL Sonnenberg Gardens

Tuesday, July 3

9:00 AM Baker High School Moving Up Day 2018

12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ B’ville Presbyterian Church

1:15 PM The Oldsmobile Nationals @ Elmira (6/22/13)

2:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2008)

3:00 PM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)

4:00 PM Pan Loco Steel Band Concert @ BPL (4/15/18)

5:25 PM Elden 2nd Grade Veterans Day Concert (2013)

6:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2018)

8:00 PM Peony Festival 2018 (6/2/2018)

9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House with Jim Dale”

10:00 PM Remembering B’ville: M&K Kinslow (5/20/2018)

11:10 PM Walking Tour of B’ville: Bonnie Kisselstein (2003)

Wednesday, July 4

9:00 AM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2018)

11:00 AM Peony Festival 2018 (6/2/2018)

12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House with Jim Dale”

1:00 PM Remembering B’ville: M&K Kinslow (5/20/2018)

2:10 PM Walking Tour of B’ville: Bonnie Kisselstein (2003)

3:00 PM Baker High School Moving Up Day 2018

6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ B’ville Presbyterian Church

7:15 PM The Oldsmobile Nationals @ Elmira NY (6/22/13)

8:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2008)

9:00 PM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)

10:00PM Pan Loco Steel Band Concert @ BPL (4/15/18)

11:25PM Elden 2nd Grade Veterans Day Concert (2013)

Thursday, July 5

9:00 AM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)

10:00AM Pan Loco Steel Band Concert @ BPL (4/15/18)

11:25AM Elden 2nd Grade Veterans Day Concert (2013)

12:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2018)

2:00 PM Peony Festival 2018 (6/2/2018)

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House with Jim Dale”

4:00 PM Remembering B’ville: M&K Kinslow (5/20/2018)

5:10 PM Walking Tour of B’ville: Bonnie Kisselstein (2003)

6:00 PM Baker High School Moving Up Day 2018

9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ B’ville Presbyterian Church

10:15 PM The Oldsmobile Nationals @ Elmira NY (6/22/13)

11:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2008)

Friday, July 6

9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ B’ville Presbyterian Church

10:15 AM The Oldsmobile Nationals @ Elmira NY (6/22/13)

11:00 AM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2008)

12:00 PM Durgee Band Concert (6/6/2018)

1:00 PM Pan Loco Steel Band Concert @ BPL (4/15/18)

2:25 PM Elden 2nd Grade Veterans Day Concert (2013)

3:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2018)

5:00 PM Peony Festival 2018 (6/2/2018)

6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House with Jim Dale”

7:00 PM Remembering B’ville: M&K Kinslow (5/20/2018)

8:10 PM Walking Tour of B’ville: Bonnie Kisselstein (2003)

9:00 PM Baker High School Moving Up Day 2018

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story