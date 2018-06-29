Beaver Lake Nature Center: Check out these summer programs for families

Students from Nate Perry Elementary School in Liverpool unveiled educational projects recently installed at Beaver Lake at a ceremony held Thursday, May 26, 2016. (Photo by Meghan Piper)

Beaver Lake Nature Center is offering a Sharing Nature With Your Child summer program. Preschoolers, accompanied by an adult, will enjoy weekly explorations of Beaver Lake in July & August. Each week brings a new opportunity for discovery through nature walks, games, and crafts. Choose either Thursdays or Fridays at 10 a.m.

July 5 or 6: Turtle Trek

July 12 or 13: Life Underwater

July 19 or 20: Flock of Feathered Friends

July 26 or 27: Nature Scavenger Hunt

Aug. 2 or 3: Investigating insects

The cost per child is $7 per session or $30 for all five sessions. Advance registration is required.

Reading Treasure Hunt

It’s story time in the woods! This July and August, elementary school age children can come to Beaver Lake Nature Center for a Reading Treasure Hunt. Boxes, containing short stories for children to read out in the woods, will be hidden along trails. Different clues to find each box will be available at the front desk during the Nature Center’s hours. This program is free with admission. Every two weeks, the boxes will be re-hidden in new places with new stories.

Beaver Lake Nature Center, an Onondaga County Park, is located 3 miles west of Baldwinsville off of Route 370. For more information or to register, call the Nature Center at (315) 638-2519 or visit OnondagaCountyParks.com.

