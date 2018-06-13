Library focus: Coming up @ BPL

Jun 13, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Entertainment, Library News, Point of View, Things to Do
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
10 a.m. Friday, June 15
For ages 3 to 5. A Father’s Day themed program for toddlers. Stories, songs and crafts. This is a drop-in program; no registration required.
10 a.m. Saturday, June 16
Sign up today for our second BPL Chess Tournament, complete with trophies for our winners! All ages and abilities are invited to enter. Contestants must register in advance. If competing, please arrive promptly at 10 a.m.
6 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, and second and fourth Wednesdays thereafter
Dungeons & Dragons, the fantasy tabletop role-playing game that has been around since 1974, has gone through many iterations over the years. Players can join Dungeon Master Brandon to play the fifth edition. Players are encouraged to bring characters, however Brandon will have some available if needed. This will be an ongoing adventure, meeting the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Coming to each session is not required, as Brandon will run scenarios that people can drop into. But you’ll enjoy it more the more often you come!
Jun 13, 2018 0
Jun 13, 2018 0
Jun 13, 2018 0
Jun 13, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 13, 2018
Jun 13, 2018
Jun 13, 2018