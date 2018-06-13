Library focus: Coming up @ BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Let’s Celebrate Dad!

10 a.m. Friday, June 15

For ages 3 to 5. A Father’s Day themed program for toddlers. Stories, songs and crafts. This is a drop-in program; no registration required.

BPL Chess Tournament

10 a.m. Saturday, June 16

Sign up today for our second BPL Chess Tournament, complete with trophies for our winners! All ages and abilities are invited to enter. Contestants must register in advance. If competing, please arrive promptly at 10 a.m.

Dungeons & Dragons: Fifth Edition

6 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, and second and fourth Wednesdays thereafter

Dungeons & Dragons, the fantasy tabletop role-playing game that has been around since 1974, has gone through many iterations over the years. Players can join Dungeon Master Brandon to play the fifth edition. Players are encouraged to bring characters, however Brandon will have some available if needed. This will be an ongoing adventure, meeting the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Coming to each session is not required, as Brandon will run scenarios that people can drop into. But you’ll enjoy it more the more often you come!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story