Library focus: Dungeons & Dragons (and dads) at the library

Library focus: Dungeons & Dragons (and dads) at the library

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Dungeons & Dragons, the fantasy tabletop role-playing game which has been around since 1974, has gone through many iterations over the years. Beginning at 6 p.m. on June 13, players can join Dungeon Master Brandon to play the fifth edition. Players are encouraged to bring characters, however Brandon will have some available if needed. This will be an ongoing adventure, meeting the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Coming to each session is not required, as Brandon will run scenarios that people can drop into. But you’ll enjoy it more the more often you come! For more information please contact librarian Julia Schult at (315) 635-5631.

Celebrating Dad

In June we have several Father’s Day themed programs for the little ones.  These are all “drop-in” sessions — no registration required.

Story Time

10 a.m. Monday, June 11

For ages 1 and 2. A drop-in story time program with songs and tales about Dad.

Read and Play

9:30 Tuesday, June 12

For ages 6 to 24 months. Join Miss Nancy for stories about Dad and some time for free play with friends.

Gotta Move

11 a.m. Tuesday, June 12

For ages 2 to 4. Have fun with Miss Denise in an interactive story time for the very active child. Stories and songs about Dad.

Evening Story Time

6:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 13

For ages 2 to 4. Miss Anna will lead the group in songs and stories.

Let’s Celebrate Dad!

10 a.m. Friday, June 15

For ages 3 to 5. Join us at this Father’s Day themed program with stories, songs and crafts.

