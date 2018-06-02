Library focus: Dungeons & Dragons (and dads) at the library

Jun 02, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View, Things to Do
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
Dungeons & Dragons, the fantasy tabletop role-playing game which has been around since 1974, has gone through many iterations over the years. Beginning at 6 p.m. on June 13, players can join Dungeon Master Brandon to play the fifth edition. Players are encouraged to bring characters, however Brandon will have some available if needed. This will be an ongoing adventure, meeting the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Coming to each session is not required, as Brandon will run scenarios that people can drop into. But you’ll enjoy it more the more often you come! For more information please contact librarian Julia Schult at (315) 635-5631.
In June we have several Father’s Day themed programs for the little ones. These are all “drop-in” sessions — no registration required.
10 a.m. Monday, June 11
For ages 1 and 2. A drop-in story time program with songs and tales about Dad.
9:30 Tuesday, June 12
For ages 6 to 24 months. Join Miss Nancy for stories about Dad and some time for free play with friends.
11 a.m. Tuesday, June 12
For ages 2 to 4. Have fun with Miss Denise in an interactive story time for the very active child. Stories and songs about Dad.
6:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 13
For ages 2 to 4. Miss Anna will lead the group in songs and stories.
10 a.m. Friday, June 15
For ages 3 to 5. Join us at this Father’s Day themed program with stories, songs and crafts.
Jun 02, 2018 0
Jun 01, 2018 0
Jun 01, 2018 0
Jun 01, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 02, 2018
Jun 01, 2018
Jun 01, 2018
Jun 01, 2018