What’s on PAC-B? June 2-8

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, June 2

9:00 AM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

10:05AM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)

11:10AM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

12:00PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

then Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

3:00 PM FOL Sonnenberg Gardens

4:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

7:05 PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)

8:10 PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

then Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

Sunday, June 3

9:00 AM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

then Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

12:00 PM FOL Sonnenberg Gardens

1:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass

2:00 PM Friends of BPL: “All about Bees” w Tammy Danielewiez

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM 2011 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

then Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

9:00 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

10:05PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)

11:10PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

Monday, June 4

9:00 AM FOL Sonnenberg Gardens

10:00 AM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass

11:00 AM Friends of BPL: “All about Bees” w Tammy Danielewiez

12:00 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

1:05 PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)

2:10 PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

then Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)

6:00 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)

7:05 PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)

8:10 PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

9:00 PM FOL Sonnenberg Gardens

10:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass

11:00 PM Friends of BPL: “All about Bees” w Tammy Danielewiez

Tuesday, June 5

9:00 AM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)

1:10 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)

2:30 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show

3:00 PM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)

4:30 PM McNamara 4th&5th Grade Spring Concert (5/17/2018)

5:15 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Spring Concert (5/9/2018)

6:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2018)

9:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: M&K Kinslow (5/20/18)

10:10 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Tobacco Farming (2007)

11:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)

Wednesday, June 6

9:00 AM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2018)

12:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: M&K Kinslow (5/20/18)

1:10 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Tobacco Farming (2007)

2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)

3:00 PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)

7:10 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)

8:30 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show

9:00 PM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)

10:30 PM McNamara 4th&5th Grade Spring Concert (5/17/2018)

11:15 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Spring Concert (5/9/2018)

Thursday, June 7

9:00 AM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)

10:30 AM McNamara 4th&5th Grade Spring Concert (5/17/2018)

11:15 AM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Spring Concert (5/9/2018)

12:00PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2018)

3:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: M&K Kinslow (5/20/18)

4:10 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Tobacco Farming (2007)

5:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)

6:00 PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)

10:10 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)

11:30 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show

Friday, June 8

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)

10:10 AM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)

11:30 AM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show

12:00 PM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)

1:30 PM McNamara 4th&5th Grade Spring Concert (5/17/2018)

2:15 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Spring Concert (5/9/2018)

3:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2018)

6:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: M&K Kinslow (5/20/18)

7:10 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Tobacco Farming (2007)

8:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)

9:00 PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

