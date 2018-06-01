What’s on PAC-B? June 2-8

Jun 01, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
9:00 AM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
10:05AM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)
11:10AM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
12:00PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
then Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
3:00 PM FOL Sonnenberg Gardens
4:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
7:05 PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)
8:10 PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
then Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
9:00 AM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
then Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
12:00 PM FOL Sonnenberg Gardens
1:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass
2:00 PM Friends of BPL: “All about Bees” w Tammy Danielewiez
3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette
4:00 PM 2011 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
then Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
9:00 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
10:05PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)
11:10PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
9:00 AM FOL Sonnenberg Gardens
10:00 AM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass
11:00 AM Friends of BPL: “All about Bees” w Tammy Danielewiez
12:00 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
1:05 PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)
2:10 PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
3:00 PM Reynolds Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
then Palmer Elementary Spring Concert (5/24/2018)
6:00 PM Baker/Durgee Orchestra Spring Concert (5/16/2018)
7:05 PM Spring Honors Vocal Recital (5/7/2018)
8:10 PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
9:00 PM FOL Sonnenberg Gardens
10:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass
11:00 PM Friends of BPL: “All about Bees” w Tammy Danielewiez
9:00 AM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)
1:10 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)
2:30 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show
3:00 PM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)
4:30 PM McNamara 4th&5th Grade Spring Concert (5/17/2018)
5:15 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Spring Concert (5/9/2018)
6:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2018)
9:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: M&K Kinslow (5/20/18)
10:10 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Tobacco Farming (2007)
11:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)
9:00 AM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2018)
12:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: M&K Kinslow (5/20/18)
1:10 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Tobacco Farming (2007)
2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)
3:00 PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)
7:10 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)
8:30 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show
9:00 PM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)
10:30 PM McNamara 4th&5th Grade Spring Concert (5/17/2018)
11:15 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Spring Concert (5/9/2018)
9:00 AM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)
10:30 AM McNamara 4th&5th Grade Spring Concert (5/17/2018)
11:15 AM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Spring Concert (5/9/2018)
12:00PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2018)
3:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: M&K Kinslow (5/20/18)
4:10 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Tobacco Farming (2007)
5:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)
6:00 PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)
10:10 PM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)
11:30 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show
9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ FUMC (2014)
10:10 AM Pioneer Gas Engine Meet: Antique Farm Equipment (6/26/15)
11:30 AM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show
12:00 PM Baker/Durgee Bands Spring Concert (5/17/2018)
1:30 PM McNamara 4th&5th Grade Spring Concert (5/17/2018)
2:15 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Spring Concert (5/9/2018)
3:00 PM B’ville Memorial Day Parade (5/30/2018)
6:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: M&K Kinslow (5/20/18)
7:10 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Tobacco Farming (2007)
8:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: The Origin of Local Place’s Names (2016)
9:00 PM School Concerts TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
