What’s on PAC-B? April 28-May 4

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, April 28

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM Board of Education (4/16/18)

2:30 PM Albany Reports

3:00 PM Early Springtime in Baldwinsville (2002)

3:30 PM Daybreak @ Beaver Lake

4:00 PM Syracuse Home: Happy Hour with Larry Sarafini (2005)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Board of Education (4/16/18)

11:30PM Albany Reports

Sunday, April 29

9:00 AM Board of Education

11:30AM Albany Reports

12:00 PM Early Springtime in Baldwinsville (2002)

12:30 PM Daybreak @ Beaver Lake

1:00 PM Syracuse Home: Happy Hour with Larry Sarafini (2005)

2:00 PM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Board of Education (4/16/18)

8:30 PM Albany Reports

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, April 30

9:00 AM Early Springtime in Baldwinsville (2002)

9:30 AM Daybreak @ Beaver Lake

10:00 AM Syracuse Home: Happy Hour with Larry Sarafini (2005)

11:00 AM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)

12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Board of Education (4/16/18)

5:30 PM Albany Reports

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Early Springtime in Baldwinsville (2002)

9:30 PM Daybreak @ Beaver Lake

10:00 PM Syracuse Home: Happy Hour with Larry Sarafini (2005)

11:00 PM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)

Tuesday, May 1

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’ville Community Band & NY Waterways (1999)

1:10 PM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)

2:10 PM Nash & Hudson Nationals @ Batavia (2009)

3:00 PM PanLoco Steel Band: How to Play a Steel Drum (4/15/18)

3:53 PM PanLoco Steel Band Concert @ BPL (4/15/18)

5:20 PM All District Band (3/13/18)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “What’s in Your River?” Dr. Bishop (2013)

7:40 PM Gardens of B’ville: Spring Flowers (2001)

8:20 PM 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/9-/8)

9:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Ralph Bratt (2006)

10:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Monumental Art of Gettysburg (2013)

11:00 PM Friends of BPL: Early Industries in B’ville (2009)

Wednesday, May 2

9:00 AM Friends of BPL: “What’s in Your River?” Dr. Bishop (2013)

10:40 AM Gardens of B’ville: Spring Flowers (2001)

11:20 AM 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/9/18)

12:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Ralph Bratt (2006)

1:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Monumental Art of Gettysburg (2013)

2:00 PM Friends of BPL: Early Industries in B’ville (2009)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’ville Community Band & NY Waterways (1999)

7:10 PM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)

8:10 PM Nash & Hudson Nationals @ Batavia (2009)

9:00 PM PanLoco Steel Band: How to Play a Steel Drum (4/15/18)

9:53 PM PanLoco Steel Band Concert @ Bville Library (4/15/18)

11:20 PM All District Band (3/13/18)

Thursday, May 3

9:00 AM PanLoco Steel Band: How to Play a Steel Drum (4/15/18)

9:53 AM PanLoco Steel Band Concert @ BPL (4/15/18)

11:20 AM All District Band (3/13/18)

12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “What’s in Your River?” Dr. Bishop (2013)

1:40 PM Gardens of Bville: Spring Flowers (2001)

2:20 PM 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/9/18)

3:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Ralph Bratt (2006)

4:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Monumental Art of Gettysburg (2013)

5:00 PM Friends of BPL: Early Industries in B’ville (2009)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’ville Community Band & NY Waterways (1999)

10:10 PM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)

11:10 PM Nash & Hudson Nationals @ Batavia (2009)

Friday, May 4

9:00 AM B’ville Community Band & NY Waterways (1999)

10:10 AM Franklin Car Show @ Cazenovia College (2015)

11:10 AM Nash & Hudson Nationals @ Batavia (2009)

12:00 PM PanLoco Steel Band: How to Play a Steel Drum 4/15/18)

12:53 PM PanLoco Steel Band Concert @ BPL(4/15/18)

2:20 PM All District Band (3/13/18)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “What’s in Your River?” Dr. Bishop (2013)

4:40 PM Gardens of B’ville: Spring Flowers (2001)

5:20 PM 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/9/18)

6:00 PM Remembering B’ville: Ralph Bratt (2006)

7:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Monumental Art of Gettysburg (2013)

8:00 PM Friends of BPL: Early Industries in B’ville (2009)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

