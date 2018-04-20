 

What’s on PAC-B? April 21-27

Apr 20, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, April 21

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00PM Village Board Meeting (4/19/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (4/19/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/17/2018)

3:00 PM Board of Education (4/16/18)

then Albany Reports

then CMS & You April 2018

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/19/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (4/19/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/17/2018)

Sunday, April 22

9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (4/19/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (4/19/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/17/2018)

12:00PM Board of Education (4/16/18)

1:00 PM Albany Reports

2:00 PM CMS & You April 2018

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service (4/1/2018)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/19/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (4/19/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/17/2018)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, April 23

9:00 AM Board of Education (4/16/18)

then Albany Reports

then CMS & You April 2018

12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/19/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (4/19/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/17/2018)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Board of Education (4/16/18)

then Albany Reports

then CMS & You April 2018

Tuesday, April 24

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/5/2016)

1:00 PM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2011)

2:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2013)

3:00 PM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)

4:30 PM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3-29-18)

5:10 PM All District Orchestra (3-26-18)

6:00 PM Seneca River Days & the Bud. Clydesdales (7/12/13)

7:00 PM Liverpool Legends: GE Heavy Military (2007)

8:00 PM BPL Art Show: Art of Isabelle Decker 1919 – 2006 (2006)

8:30 PM Spring Flowers of Baldwinsville (2010)

9:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Tish Evans (1/14/2018)

10:10 PM Beauchamp His. Soc. J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County

11:05 PM Remembering B’Ville: Walt & Clara Thomas (2009)

 

Wednesday, April 25

9:00 AM Seneca River Days & the Bud. Clydesdales (7/12/13)

10:00 AM Liverpool Legends: GE Heavy Military (2007)

11:00 AM BPL Art Show: Art of Isabelle Decker 1919 – 2006 (2006)

11:30 AM Spring Flowers of Baldwinsville (2010)

 12:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Tish Evans (1/14/2018)

1:10 PM Beauchamp His. Soc. J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County

2:05 PM Remembering B’Ville: Walt & Clara Thomas (2009)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/5/2016)

7:00 PM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2011)

8:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2013)

9:00 PM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)

10:30PM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3-29-18)

11:10PM All District Orchestra (3-26-18)

Thursday, April 26

9:00 AM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)

10:30AM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3-29-18)

11:10AM All District Orchestra (3-26-18)

12:00PM Seneca River Days & the Bud. Clydesdales (7/12/13)

1:00 PM Liverpool Legends: GE Heavy Military (2007)

2:00 PM BPL Art Show: Art of Isabelle Decker 1919 – 2006 (2006)

2:30 PM Spring Flowers of Baldwinsville (2010)

3:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Tish Evans (1/14/2018)

4:10 PM Beauchamp His. Soc. J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County

5:05 PM Remembering B’Ville: Walt & Clara Thomas (2009)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/5/2016)

10:00 PM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2011)

11:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2013)

Friday, April 27

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/5/2016)

10:00 AM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2011)

11:00 AM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2013)

12:00PM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)

1:30 PM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3-29-18)

2:10 PM All District Orchestra (3-26-18)

3:00 PM Seneca River Days & the Bud. Clydesdales (7/12/13)

4:00 PM Liverpool Legends: GE Heavy Military (2007)

5:00 PM BPL Art Show: Art of Isabelle Decker 1919 – 2006 (2006)

5:30 PM Spring Flowers of Baldwinsville (2010)

6:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Tish Evans (1/14/2018)

7:10 PM Beauchamp His. Soc. J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County

8:05 PM Remembering B’Ville: Walt & Clara Thomas (2009)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

