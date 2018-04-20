What’s on PAC-B? April 21-27

Apr 20, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
12:00PM Village Board Meeting (4/19/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (4/19/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/17/2018)
3:00 PM Board of Education (4/16/18)
then Albany Reports
then CMS & You April 2018
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/19/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (4/19/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/17/2018)
9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (4/19/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (4/19/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/17/2018)
12:00PM Board of Education (4/16/18)
1:00 PM Albany Reports
2:00 PM CMS & You April 2018
3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette
4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service (4/1/2018)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/19/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (4/19/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/17/2018)
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 AM Board of Education (4/16/18)
then Albany Reports
then CMS & You April 2018
12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/19/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (4/19/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/17/2018)
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Board of Education (4/16/18)
then Albany Reports
then CMS & You April 2018
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/5/2016)
1:00 PM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2011)
2:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2013)
3:00 PM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)
4:30 PM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3-29-18)
5:10 PM All District Orchestra (3-26-18)
6:00 PM Seneca River Days & the Bud. Clydesdales (7/12/13)
7:00 PM Liverpool Legends: GE Heavy Military (2007)
8:00 PM BPL Art Show: Art of Isabelle Decker 1919 – 2006 (2006)
8:30 PM Spring Flowers of Baldwinsville (2010)
9:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Tish Evans (1/14/2018)
10:10 PM Beauchamp His. Soc. J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County
11:05 PM Remembering B’Ville: Walt & Clara Thomas (2009)
9:00 AM Seneca River Days & the Bud. Clydesdales (7/12/13)
10:00 AM Liverpool Legends: GE Heavy Military (2007)
11:00 AM BPL Art Show: Art of Isabelle Decker 1919 – 2006 (2006)
11:30 AM Spring Flowers of Baldwinsville (2010)
12:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Tish Evans (1/14/2018)
1:10 PM Beauchamp His. Soc. J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County
2:05 PM Remembering B’Ville: Walt & Clara Thomas (2009)
3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/5/2016)
7:00 PM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2011)
8:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2013)
9:00 PM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)
10:30PM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3-29-18)
11:10PM All District Orchestra (3-26-18)
9:00 AM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)
10:30AM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3-29-18)
11:10AM All District Orchestra (3-26-18)
12:00PM Seneca River Days & the Bud. Clydesdales (7/12/13)
1:00 PM Liverpool Legends: GE Heavy Military (2007)
2:00 PM BPL Art Show: Art of Isabelle Decker 1919 – 2006 (2006)
2:30 PM Spring Flowers of Baldwinsville (2010)
3:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Tish Evans (1/14/2018)
4:10 PM Beauchamp His. Soc. J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County
5:05 PM Remembering B’Ville: Walt & Clara Thomas (2009)
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/5/2016)
10:00 PM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2011)
11:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2013)
9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/5/2016)
10:00 AM Hershey Antique Car Guessing Game (2011)
11:00 AM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2013)
12:00PM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)
1:30 PM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3-29-18)
2:10 PM All District Orchestra (3-26-18)
3:00 PM Seneca River Days & the Bud. Clydesdales (7/12/13)
4:00 PM Liverpool Legends: GE Heavy Military (2007)
5:00 PM BPL Art Show: Art of Isabelle Decker 1919 – 2006 (2006)
5:30 PM Spring Flowers of Baldwinsville (2010)
6:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Tish Evans (1/14/2018)
7:10 PM Beauchamp His. Soc. J. Anderson: Executions of Onondaga County
8:05 PM Remembering B’Ville: Walt & Clara Thomas (2009)
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
