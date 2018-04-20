Library focus: BPL presents annual Spring Book Sale

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

The Baldwinsville Public Library annual spring book sale is right around the corner. The sale begins Thursday, May 3, and runs during regular library hours through May 7. Thursday, May 3, and Friday, May 4, are full price days, Saturday, May 5, is Half Price Day, Sunday, May 6, and Monday, May 7, are $3 Bag Days; we provide the bags.

The community is always very generous to us, but due to the upcoming book sale we will not be accepting donations of books between April 22 and May 12. We appreciate your cooperation.

Earth Day Movie: ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’

1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 22

On Earth Day, come to the library to view “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” A decade after “An Inconvenient Truth” (2006) brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, this documentary is the follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution.

Syracuse Repair Cafe is coming to BPL!

11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 28

At Syracuse Repair Café, everything centers on making repairs. There will be various experts on hand: electrical, mechanical, sharpening (no serrated knives, please), watch and clock repair, watch battery replacement, carpentry and seamstresses. The event is open to the public, and there is no charge or fee (although donations are appreciated), but we may ask that guests pay for certain parts such as lamp sockets and batteries. Toasters, lamps, clothes, toys, wobbly furniture and crockery… anything that is broken is welcome and can more than likely be repaired. The specialists in Repair Café almost always have the know-how.

