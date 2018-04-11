What’s on PAC-B? April 14-20

Apr 11, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
12:00PM BCSD Community School Safety Presentation (4/10/18)
then Albany Reports
3:00 PM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)
4:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM BCSD Community School Safety Presentation (4/10/18)
then Albany Reports
9:00 AM BCSD Community School Safety Presentation (4/10/18)
then Albany Reports
12:00PM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)
1:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass
2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: William H. Turner Memoir by Sharon Cook
3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette
4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service (April 1, 2018)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM BCSD Community School Safety Presentation (4/10/18)
then Albany Reports
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 AM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)
10:00 AM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass
11:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: William H. Turner Memoir by Sharon Cook
12:00PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
3:00 PM BCSD Community School Safety Presentation (4/10/18)
then Albany Reports
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)
10:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass
11:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: William H. Turner Memoir by Sharon Cook
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/10/17)
1:00 PM Dream Machines Car Club Show (2005)
1:35 PM Filmore Glen Car Show @ Moravia (2016)
2:05 PM Pageant of Steam @ Canadiagua, N. Y. (8/11/2017)
3:00 PM B’ville’s 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/7/2018)
then Ray’s 8th Annual Jazz Cabaret Concert (4/5/2018)
then All District Band (3-13-18)
6:00 PM A Meandering Way (3-15-18)
7:00 PM Friends of BPL: Appalachian Trail walked by Steve Swensen (2011)
8:00 PM BPL Presents: “English Gardens” Jim Solesito (2002)
9:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)
10:05 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)
11:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal
9:00 AM A Meandering Way (3-15-18)
10:00 AM Friends of BPL: Appalachian Trail walked by Steve Swensen (2011)
11:00 AM BPL Presents: “English Gardens” Jim Solesito (2002)
12:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)
1:05 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)
2:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal
3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/10/17)
7:00 PM Dream Machines Car Club Show (2005)
7:35 PM Filmore Glen Car Show @ Moravia (2016)
8:05 PM Pageant of Steam @ Canadiagua, N. Y. (8/11/2017)
9:00 PM B’ville’s 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/7/2018)
then Ray’s 8th Annual Jazz Cabaret Concert (4/5/2018)
then All District Band (3-13-18)
9:00 AM B’ville’s 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/7/2018)
then Ray’s 8th Annual Jazz Cabaret Concert (4/5/2018)
then All District Band (3-13-18)
12:00 PM A Meandering Way (3-15-18)
1:00 PM Friends of BPL: Appalachian Trail walked by Steve Swensen (2011)
2:00 PM BPL Presents: “English Gardens” Jim Solesito (2002)
3:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)
4:05 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)
5:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/10/17)
10:00 PM Dream Machines Car Club Show (2005)
10:35 PM Filmore Glen Car Show @ Moravia (2016)
11:05 PM Pageant of Steam @ Canadiagua, N. Y. (8/11/2017)
9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/10/17)
10:00 AM Dream Machines Car Club Show (2005)
10:35 AM Filmore Glen Car Show @ Moravia (2016)
11:05 AM Pageant of Steam @ Canadiagua, N. Y. (8/11/2017)
12:00PM B’ville’s 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/7/2018)
than Ray’s 8th Annual Jazz Cabaret Concert (4/5/2018)
than All District Band (3-13-18)
3:00 PM A Meandering Way (3-15-18)
4:00 PM Friends of BPL: Appalachian Trail walked by Steve Swensen (2011)
5:00 PM BPL Presents: “English Gardens” Jim Solesito (2002)
6:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)
7:05 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)
8:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Apr 11, 2018 0
Apr 11, 2018 0
Apr 11, 2018 0
Apr 11, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Apr 12, 2018
Apr 12, 2018
Apr 12, 2018