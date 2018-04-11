 

What’s on PAC-B? April 14-20

Apr 11, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, April 14

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00PM BCSD Community School Safety Presentation (4/10/18)

then Albany Reports

3:00 PM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)

4:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM BCSD Community School Safety Presentation (4/10/18)

then Albany Reports

 

Sunday, April 15

9:00 AM BCSD Community School Safety Presentation (4/10/18)

then Albany Reports

12:00PM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)

1:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass

2:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: William H. Turner Memoir by Sharon Cook

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette 

4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service (April 1, 2018)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM BCSD Community School Safety Presentation (4/10/18)

then Albany Reports

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

 

Monday, April 16

9:00 AM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)

10:00 AM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass

11:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: William H. Turner Memoir by Sharon Cook

12:00PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM BCSD Community School Safety Presentation (4/10/18)

then Albany Reports

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)

10:00 PM 200th Erie Canal Celebration w Corning Glass

11:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: William H. Turner Memoir by Sharon Cook

 

Tuesday, April 17

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/10/17)

1:00 PM Dream Machines Car Club Show (2005)

1:35 PM Filmore Glen Car Show @ Moravia (2016)

2:05 PM Pageant of Steam @ Canadiagua, N. Y. (8/11/2017)

3:00 PM B’ville’s 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/7/2018)

then Ray’s 8th Annual Jazz Cabaret Concert (4/5/2018)

then All District Band (3-13-18)

6:00 PM A Meandering Way (3-15-18)

7:00 PM Friends of BPL: Appalachian Trail walked by Steve Swensen (2011)

8:00 PM BPL Presents: “English Gardens” Jim Solesito (2002)

9:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)

10:05 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)

11:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal

 

Wednesday, April 28

9:00 AM A Meandering Way (3-15-18)

10:00 AM Friends of BPL: Appalachian Trail walked by Steve Swensen (2011)

11:00 AM BPL Presents: “English Gardens” Jim Solesito (2002)

12:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)

1:05 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)

2:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/10/17)

7:00 PM Dream Machines Car Club Show (2005)

7:35 PM Filmore Glen Car Show @ Moravia (2016)

8:05 PM Pageant of Steam @ Canadiagua, N. Y. (8/11/2017)

9:00 PM B’ville’s 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/7/2018)

then Ray’s 8th Annual Jazz Cabaret Concert (4/5/2018)

then All District Band (3-13-18)

 

Thursday, April 19

9:00 AM B’ville’s 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/7/2018)

then Ray’s 8th Annual Jazz Cabaret Concert (4/5/2018)

then All District Band (3-13-18)

12:00 PM A Meandering Way (3-15-18)

1:00 PM Friends of BPL: Appalachian Trail walked by Steve Swensen (2011)

2:00 PM BPL Presents: “English Gardens” Jim Solesito (2002)

3:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)

4:05 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)

5:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/10/17)

10:00 PM Dream Machines Car Club Show (2005)

10:35 PM Filmore Glen Car Show @ Moravia (2016)

11:05 PM Pageant of Steam @ Canadiagua, N. Y. (8/11/2017)

 

Friday, April 20

9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/10/17)

10:00 AM Dream Machines Car Club Show (2005)

10:35 AM Filmore Glen Car Show @ Moravia (2016)

11:05 AM Pageant of Steam @ Canadiagua, N. Y. (8/11/2017)

12:00PM B’ville’s 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/7/2018)

than Ray’s 8th Annual Jazz Cabaret Concert (4/5/2018)

than All District Band (3-13-18)

3:00 PM A Meandering Way (3-15-18)

4:00 PM Friends of BPL: Appalachian Trail walked by Steve Swensen (2011)

5:00 PM BPL Presents: “English Gardens” Jim Solesito (2002)

6:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Norm Wanzer with Producer Ray Rice (11/12/17)

7:05 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)

8:15 PM Steamboats on the Erie Canal

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

