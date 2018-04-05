What’s on PAC-B? April 7-13

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, April 7

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/5/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (4/5/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/3/2018)

3:00 PM Board of Education (4/2/2018)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/5/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (4/5/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/3/2018)

Sunday, April 8

9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (4/5/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (4/5/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/3/2018)

12:00 PM Board of Education (4/2/2018)

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service (March 25, 2018)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/5/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (4/5/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/3/2018)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, April 9

9:00 AM Board of Education (4/2/2018)

12:00PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/5/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (4/5/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/3/2018)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Board of Education (4/2/2018)

Tuesday, April 10

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ O’Brien Senior Apartments

1:10 PM Pierce Arrow Auto Meet (2015)

2:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2005)

3:00 PM Choral Concert 6th -12th Grade (3/22/2018)

4:30 PM All District Orchestra (3/21/2018)

5:10 PM Ray/ Durgee Band Concert (3/28/2018)

6:00 PM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)

7:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Irv Candee (2012)

9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

10:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Route 66” Meg Van Patten (2005)

11:25 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver” w/ Katie Kruger (2015)

Wednesday, April 11

9:00 AM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)

10:30 AM Remembering B’Ville: Irv Candee (2012)

12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Route 66” Meg Van Patten (2005)

2:25 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver”w Katie Kruger (2015)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ O’Brien Senior Apartments

7:10 PM Pierce Arrow Auto Meet (2015)

8:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2005)

9:00 PM Choral Concert 6th -12th Grade (3/22/2018)

10:30 PM All District Orchestra (3/21/2018)

11:10 PM Ray/ Durgee Band Concert (3/28/2018)

Thursday, April 12

9:00 AM Choral Concert 6th-12th Grade (3/22/2018)

10:30 AM All District Orchestra (3/21/2018)

11:10 AM Ray/ Durgee Band Concert (3/28/2018)

12:00 PM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)

1:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Irv Candee (2012)

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

4:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Route 66” Meg Van Patten (2005)

5:25 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver” w/ Katie Kruger (2015)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ O’Brien Senior Apartments

10:10 PM Pierce Arrow Auto Meet (2015)

11:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2005)

Friday, April 13

9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ O’Brien Senior Apartments

10:10 AM Pierce Arrow Auto Meet (2015)

11:00 AM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2005)

12:00 PM Choral Concert 6th-12th Grade (3/22/2018)

1:30 PM All District Orchestra (3/21/2018)

2:10 PM Ray/ Durgee Band Concert (3/28/2018)

3:00 PM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)

4:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Irv Candee (2012)

6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”

7:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Route 66” Meg Van Patten (2005)

8:25 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver” w/ Katie Kruger (2015)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

