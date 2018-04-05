What’s on PAC-B? April 7-13

Apr 05, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
12:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/5/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (4/5/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/3/2018)
3:00 PM Board of Education (4/2/2018)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/5/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (4/5/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/3/2018)
9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (4/5/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (4/5/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/3/2018)
12:00 PM Board of Education (4/2/2018)
3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette
4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service (March 25, 2018)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/5/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (4/5/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/3/2018)
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 AM Board of Education (4/2/2018)
12:00PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (4/5/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (4/5/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (4/3/2018)
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Board of Education (4/2/2018)
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ O’Brien Senior Apartments
1:10 PM Pierce Arrow Auto Meet (2015)
2:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2005)
3:00 PM Choral Concert 6th -12th Grade (3/22/2018)
4:30 PM All District Orchestra (3/21/2018)
5:10 PM Ray/ Durgee Band Concert (3/28/2018)
6:00 PM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)
7:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Irv Candee (2012)
9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”
10:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Route 66” Meg Van Patten (2005)
11:25 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver” w/ Katie Kruger (2015)
9:00 AM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)
10:30 AM Remembering B’Ville: Irv Candee (2012)
12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”
1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Route 66” Meg Van Patten (2005)
2:25 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver”w Katie Kruger (2015)
3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ O’Brien Senior Apartments
7:10 PM Pierce Arrow Auto Meet (2015)
8:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2005)
9:00 PM Choral Concert 6th -12th Grade (3/22/2018)
10:30 PM All District Orchestra (3/21/2018)
11:10 PM Ray/ Durgee Band Concert (3/28/2018)
9:00 AM Choral Concert 6th-12th Grade (3/22/2018)
10:30 AM All District Orchestra (3/21/2018)
11:10 AM Ray/ Durgee Band Concert (3/28/2018)
12:00 PM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)
1:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Irv Candee (2012)
3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”
4:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Route 66” Meg Van Patten (2005)
5:25 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver” w/ Katie Kruger (2015)
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ O’Brien Senior Apartments
10:10 PM Pierce Arrow Auto Meet (2015)
11:00 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2005)
9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ O’Brien Senior Apartments
10:10 AM Pierce Arrow Auto Meet (2015)
11:00 AM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2005)
12:00 PM Choral Concert 6th-12th Grade (3/22/2018)
1:30 PM All District Orchestra (3/21/2018)
2:10 PM Ray/ Durgee Band Concert (3/28/2018)
3:00 PM McHarrie’s Legacy: Civil War Soldier-Hometown Boy (2008)
4:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Irv Candee (2012)
6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society “The Life of a House w/Jim Dale”
7:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Route 66” Meg Van Patten (2005)
8:25 PM Friends of BPL: “Project Lifesaver” w/ Katie Kruger (2015)
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
