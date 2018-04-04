Canton Woods: Seniors can enjoy a chair massage at Canton Woods

By Ruth Troy

Director

Introducing chair massage at Canton Woods! Chair massage provided by a licensed massage therapist from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, April 11 and 25. The fee is payable to the instructor. Call (315) 638-4536 for more information and to sign up in advance to reserve a time slot.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, at Canton Woods. If you have questions about your National Grid account, Mary Beth can help!

Wii Bowling at Canton Woods! Canton Woods has a very active Wii Bowling program. If you would like to learn how to Wii, bowl so that you can join the fun, come by at 9:30 a.m. April 16.

Canton Woods is a Food $en$e site. The Food $en$e order deadline for April is before 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 16. Call the Center (315) 638-4536 for more information.

Coffee and Conversation with Your Neighborhood Advisors. Join your Neighborhood Advisors, Ellen and Jezanna from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Canton Woods. They can answer your questions about several programs which benefit seniors in Onondaga County. Stop by and say hello.

Onondaga Historical Association presents “The Hat Show” at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 19. ”The Hat Show” provides a peek at trivia from Syracuse’s fashion past featuring hats from the OHA’s Education Department’s collection. The collection includes vintage and reproduction, ladies’ and gentlemen’s hats. Please come and enjoy a little Syracuse history. Get into the theme of the day and wear your own hat! A sign language interpreter will be available for this program (provided by Female Charitable Society, Inc.).

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. If you would like to connect with a HIICAP representative you can also call (315) 638 4536.

Kripalu “Chair Optional “Yoga at Canton Woods! The class is taught by Kripalu Yoga instructor Yvonne Martin. Kripalu Yoga is a mindful soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to Yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out what works best for you.

Tai Chi is held at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday morning at Canton Woods. There is a small fee for this class; speak to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is held at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

Falls Prevention Class at Canton Woods. This is a free class taught by a licensed physical therapist. The class is held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Arm Chair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. This is led by a volunteer.

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The Sharing Memories Writing Program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

AARP Defensive Driving. The next class is scheduled for Thursday, April 5. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Monday, April 9, the menu includes open hot roast beef and gravy sandwich, oven roasted Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

