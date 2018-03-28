Watching the whales: Beaver Lake hosts whale watch, aquarium trip

For the first time in 10 years, Beaver Lake Nature Center is offering a whale watch tour and New England Aquarium visit. This three-day venture, in a comfortable air-conditioned coach, will begin May 11 and return May 13.

With an early morning departure on Friday, May 11, the mid-afternoon arrival in Boston should leave plenty of time to explore the New England Aquarium and historic Boston. The following morning, after a breakfast buffet, participants will travel to Provincetown to board the first whale watch vessel, the Dolphin Fleet. The Dolphin Fleet’s staff has been conducting research on whales since 1975 and their naturalists will share their knowledge on the natural history of the whale and the open ocean ecosystem.

Along with the Humpback, Finback and Right Whales that will be observed, members of the tour should see dolphins and an abundance of bird species. Northern gannets, Shearwaters, Black-backed gulls and Common loons may be seen on the voyage. When the vessel reaches an area where whales have been sighted a hydrophone is deployed so whale songs can be heard. The 100-passenger vessel has a vast sundeck for observation, as well as, a heated cabin area with large windows for viewing.

Call Beaver Lake Nature Center at (315) 638-2519 for more details or to register.

