What’s on PAC-B? March 24-30

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, March 24

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

12:00PM Village Board Meeting (3/15/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (3/15/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (3/20/2018)

3:00 PM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)

4:00 PM Rocks R Us: Kathy & Loren Patterson @ BPL 4/16/2009

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (3/15/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (3/15/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (3/20/2018)

Sunday, March 25

9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (3/15/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (3/15/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (3/20/2018)

12:00 PM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)

1:00 PM Rocks R Us @ BPL 4/16/2009

2:00 PM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM BPL Presents: How to Change Local Government (2006)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (3/15/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (3/15/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (3/20/2018)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

Monday, March 26

9:00 AM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)

10:00 AM Rocks R Us: Kathy & Loren Patterson @ BPL 4/16/2009

11:00 AM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)

12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (3/15/2018)

then Lysander Board Meeting (3/15/2018)

then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (3/20/2018)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

9:00 PM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)

10:00 PM Rocks R Us @ BPL 4/16/2009

11:00 PM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)

Tuesday, March 27

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

12:00 PM Lenten Luncheon: Rev. Mike Grinalls (Plainville Christian & Jacksonville CUMC) (3/30/18)

1:00 PM Great American Race w John & Scott Hudson

2:15 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)

3:00 PM All District Band Festival III (2013)

4:00 PM Jazz Cabaret @ Baker High (2006)

5:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Red Mill Inn” Jake McKenna (2007)

7:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)

8:40 PM Baker High: Festival of the Arts (2007)

9:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Trish Evans (1/14/2018)

10:10 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)

11:20 PM Remembering B’Ville: Ruth Troy (2-11-18)

11:45 PM American Flag Ettiquette

Wednesday, March 28

9:00 AM Friends of BPL: “Red Mill Inn” Jake McKenna (2007)

10:30 AM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)

11:40 AM Baker High: Festival of the Arts (2007)

12:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Trish Evans (1/14/2018)

1:10 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)

2:20 PM Remembering B’Ville: Ruth Troy (2-11-18)

2:45 PM American Flag Ettiquette

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

6:00 PM Lenten Luncheon: Rev. Mike Grinalls (Plainville Christian & Jacksonville CUMC) (3/30/18)

7:00 PM Great American Race w John & Scott Hudson

8:15 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)

9:00 PM All District Band Festival III (2013)

10:00 PM Jazz Cabaret @ Baker High (2006)

11:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)

Thursday, March 29

9:00 AM All District Band Festival III (2013)

10:00 AM Jazz Cabaret @ Baker High (2006)

11:00 AM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)

12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Red Mill Inn” Jake McKenna (2007)

1:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)

2:40 PM Baker High: Festival of the Arts (2007)

3:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Trish Evans (1/14/2018)

4:10 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)

5:20 PM Remembering B’Ville: Ruth Troy (2-11-18)

5:45 PM American Flag Etiquette

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Lenten Luncheon: Rev. Mike Grinalls

(Plainville Christian & Jacksonville CUMC) (3/30/18)

10:00 PM Great American Race w John & Scott Hudson

11:15 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)

Friday, March 30

9:00 AM Lenten Luncheon: Rev. Mike Grinalls (Plainville Christian & Jacksonville CUMC) (3/30/18)

10:00 AM Great American Race w John & Scott Hudson

11:15 AM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)

12:00PM All District Band Festival III (2013)

1:00 PM Jazz Cabaret @ Baker High (2006)

2:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Red Mill Inn” Jake McKenna (2007)

4:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)

5:40 PM Baker High: Festival of the Arts (2007)

6:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Trish Evans (1/14/2018)

7:10 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)

8:20 PM Remembering B’Ville: Ruth Troy (2/1118)

8:45 PM American Flag Ettiquette

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org

