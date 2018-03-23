What’s on PAC-B? March 24-30

Mar 23, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
12:00PM Village Board Meeting (3/15/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (3/15/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (3/20/2018)
3:00 PM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)
4:00 PM Rocks R Us: Kathy & Loren Patterson @ BPL 4/16/2009
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (3/15/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (3/15/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (3/20/2018)
9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (3/15/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (3/15/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (3/20/2018)
12:00 PM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)
1:00 PM Rocks R Us @ BPL 4/16/2009
2:00 PM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)
3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette
4:00 PM BPL Presents: How to Change Local Government (2006)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (3/15/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (3/15/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (3/20/2018)
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
9:00 AM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)
10:00 AM Rocks R Us: Kathy & Loren Patterson @ BPL 4/16/2009
11:00 AM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)
12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (3/15/2018)
then Lysander Board Meeting (3/15/2018)
then Van Buren Town Board Meeting (3/20/2018)
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
9:00 PM FOL: Alpaca w/Bill Bundy (12/4/17)
10:00 PM Rocks R Us @ BPL 4/16/2009
11:00 PM Crusin’ the Erie Canal (2007)
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
12:00 PM Lenten Luncheon: Rev. Mike Grinalls (Plainville Christian & Jacksonville CUMC) (3/30/18)
1:00 PM Great American Race w John & Scott Hudson
2:15 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)
3:00 PM All District Band Festival III (2013)
4:00 PM Jazz Cabaret @ Baker High (2006)
5:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)
6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Red Mill Inn” Jake McKenna (2007)
7:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)
8:40 PM Baker High: Festival of the Arts (2007)
9:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Trish Evans (1/14/2018)
10:10 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)
11:20 PM Remembering B’Ville: Ruth Troy (2-11-18)
11:45 PM American Flag Ettiquette
9:00 AM Friends of BPL: “Red Mill Inn” Jake McKenna (2007)
10:30 AM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)
11:40 AM Baker High: Festival of the Arts (2007)
12:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Trish Evans (1/14/2018)
1:10 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)
2:20 PM Remembering B’Ville: Ruth Troy (2-11-18)
2:45 PM American Flag Ettiquette
3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
6:00 PM Lenten Luncheon: Rev. Mike Grinalls (Plainville Christian & Jacksonville CUMC) (3/30/18)
7:00 PM Great American Race w John & Scott Hudson
8:15 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)
9:00 PM All District Band Festival III (2013)
10:00 PM Jazz Cabaret @ Baker High (2006)
11:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)
9:00 AM All District Band Festival III (2013)
10:00 AM Jazz Cabaret @ Baker High (2006)
11:00 AM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)
12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Red Mill Inn” Jake McKenna (2007)
1:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)
2:40 PM Baker High: Festival of the Arts (2007)
3:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Trish Evans (1/14/2018)
4:10 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)
5:20 PM Remembering B’Ville: Ruth Troy (2-11-18)
5:45 PM American Flag Etiquette
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Lenten Luncheon: Rev. Mike Grinalls
(Plainville Christian & Jacksonville CUMC) (3/30/18)
10:00 PM Great American Race w John & Scott Hudson
11:15 PM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)
9:00 AM Lenten Luncheon: Rev. Mike Grinalls (Plainville Christian & Jacksonville CUMC) (3/30/18)
10:00 AM Great American Race w John & Scott Hudson
11:15 AM Jordan Fall Festival Car Show (2016)
12:00PM All District Band Festival III (2013)
1:00 PM Jazz Cabaret @ Baker High (2006)
2:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)
3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Red Mill Inn” Jake McKenna (2007)
4:30 PM Friends of BPL: “Caring for Wildlife” Jean Soprano (2006)
5:40 PM Baker High: Festival of the Arts (2007)
6:00 PM Harold Tetrault History by Trish Evans (1/14/2018)
7:10 PM FUMC presents: A Visit from Rev. Samuel May (2/10/18)
8:20 PM Remembering B’Ville: Ruth Troy (2/1118)
8:45 PM American Flag Ettiquette
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to Pacbtv.org
