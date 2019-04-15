West Genesee, Skaneateles baseball splits games with CBA

The West Genesee baseball team followed up its April 4 win over East Syracuse Minoa by handling Christian Brothers Academy 10-4 last Tuesday afternoon, building upon a 2-0 lead with three-run rallies in the fifth and sixth innings, plus a pair of runs in the seventh.

Chris Bonacci’s home run highlighted the Wildcats’ 11-hit attack as he got three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs. Joe Comins went four-for-five with two RBIs as Tyler Kensey also drove in a pair of runs. Nick Jessen pitched four shutout innings to earn the win.

By contrast, Skaneateles, when it faced CBA on Thursday afternoon, were in control against the Brothers until a late comeback by the visitors handed the Lakers a 5-3 defeat.

Following an exchange of first-inning runs, the Lakers went out in front, 3-1, with single tallies in the fourth and fifth innings, with Luke Viggiano getting two hits and Tommy Reed earning an RBI.

Unfazed by this, the Brothers waited until ace Cregg Scherrer exited, Scherrer having gone five innings and only allowed one hit while striking out nine.

Then CBA got a run in the sixth and three runs in the of the seventh off Jack Carlisle, with Leo Genecco getting two RBIs and Kent Wilson scoring twice after a pair of walks.

This followed last Wednesday’s 14-6 defeat to Bishop Grimes where Jack Whirtley doubled and scored three runs, with Jimmy Liberatore adding an RBI, but the Cobras pounded out 14 hits, three each by David Cifonelli and Matt Tarby as Cifonelli singled, doubled, tripled and got three RBIs.

Finally, the Lakers’ skid ended Friday as it beat Central Square 9-7, scoring six runs in the first inning and then fending off several rallies, its own efforts helped by the Redhawks committing six errors.

Before it made its annual Myrtle Beach spring-break trip, Westhill opened its season by going to Chittenango and topping the Bears in another 10-4 decision, scoring three runs in the first inning and repeating that feat in the fifth and seventh innings to pull away.

Nick Bistrovich doubled, singled and drove in three runs, with Ryan Bennett going three-for-three, including a triple, scoring three runs and getting two RBIs.

Walker Blossey and Philip Zollo each had two hits and an RBI as Jake Zawadzki and Brandon Amidon-Crawford also drove in runs. Nate King struck out eight in his six innings on the mound.

Bishop Ludden shut out Pulaski 5-0 last Tuesday behind Tom Westers’ superb effort on the mound. Westers limited the Blue Devils to three hits while striking out 10 and surrendering a single walk.

Meanwhile, the Gaelic Knights were patient, waiting until the fifth inning to get on the board but then adding four insurance runs in the sixth. Westers got credit for an RBI, with Pat McGarvey, Ryan Delaney and Connor Catalano scoring runs.

Then Ludden prevailed again on Thursday, at Cato-Meridian, where it prevailed 7-5 over those other Blue Devils thanks to a big seventh inning where it batted around and got five runs to overcome Cato’s 4-2 advantage.

Jacob Duffy and Ryan Devaney both had two RBIs, keying the comeback. David House also drove in a run as Pete Dunham pitched three innings of relief after Axel Rivera started.

