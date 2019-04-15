J-E boys track tops Phoenix, gets wins at Chittenango meet

Not only did area high school track and field teams had to deal with winter-like chill in last Wednesday’s set of league meets, they also had difficult opposition.

Only the boys team from Jordan-Elbridge found success among this group, easily working its way past Altmar-Parish-Wililamstown 102-37 to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Between them, Marion and Derek Quigley won six events, Marion going 11.4 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 15.4 seconds in the 110 high hurdles before a top shot put toss of 35 feet 1 ¼ inches.

Derek Quigley, for his part, was first in the 400 hurdles in 1:08.9, moving on to clear 10’6” in the pole vault and 5’8” in the high jump and also helping J-E finish first in the 4×400 relay (4:13.2) and 4×800 relay (11:28.0). The Eagles also took the 4×100 relay in 48.1 seconds.

Not to get left out, Kenny Williams swept to wins in the 800-meter run in 2:24.3 and the mile in 5:04.4 as Logan Kinney was first in the 400-meter dash in 55.2 seconds. Lee Jewell went 11:49.2 in the 3,200-meter run as Rick Raus threw the discus 84’6”.

Meanwhile, on the girls side, J-E lost 74-65 to APW, but still had Coral Uhle prevail twice, going 28.8 seconds in the 200 and 1:19.6 to win the 400 hurdles. Uhle also helped the Eagles’ 4×400 side prevail in 4:47.4.

Kyra White was first in the pole vault, clearing 7’6”. Meagan Jackson threw the discus 76’7” as Kyler Langhorn was first in the 400 sprint in 1:13.8 and Hannah Fichter went 3,000 meters in 13:23.4. Fichter, Uhle, Vassianna Klock and Abby Burns went 12:10.0 in the 4×800.

This was especially the case for West Genesee, who had to go to Liverpool as part of a three-team meet with Corcoran, ending up with a split of both of those events.

The girls Wildcats handled the Cougars 107-32, but lost 113.5-27.5 to the Warriors, who had several standouts, including Marissa Baskin, who won the long jump (16 feet 4 inches) and triple jump (33’5”) while also tying Haven Hicks in the 100-meter dash, each going 12.7 seconds. Imanhi Sinclair won the shot put (34’4 ½”) and discus (96’9”).

Solvay had its boys team take an 84-43 defeat to Christian Brothers Academy in its season opener, even though Justin Scott tore to a time of 11.1 seconds in the 100 and went 23.7 seconds in the 200.

Also for the Bearcats, Max Melnyk was victorious in the 400 hurdles in 1:07.1 as Elijah Wright threw the shot put 37’6” and was second (92’3 ½”) in the discus.

J-E took part on Friday in the Chittenango “Relays For Hope”, where the boys Eagles finished fourth with 30 points in a 16-team field, trailing only Liverpool, Clinton and the hosts from Chittenango.

Marion Quigley topped the boys triple jump with a leap of 40’4”, while Zach Barber went 38’1 ¼” for fourth place.

The Eagles were also victorious in the 4×100 in 47.86 seconds, with no one else breaking the 49-second mark, and was second in the boys sprint medley relay as the girls got a fifth-place finish in that same event and were fourth in the distance medley relay

Related

Comment on this Story