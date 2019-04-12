Jordan-Elbridge’s Fabrize throws no-hitter against Hannibal

Even though some area high school baseball teams would wait to get fully into action until the school break (both in the area and out of town), others already had a handful of games in the books.

And none proved more memorable than Jordan-Elbridge pitcher Zach Fabrize’s gem of a performance in last Thursday’s game at Hannibal, Fabrize earning a no-hitter as the Eagles blanked the Warriors 8-0.

Having requested the start of his head coach, Mark Pelligra, Fabrize went out and, aside from two walks and an error, went through Hannibal’s lineup without a blemish, amassing 13 strikeouts and only using 92 pitches.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Fabrize also scored four runs as he notched a single, double and walk to spark the Eagles at the plate, most of the damage done in three-run rallies in the third and sixth innings.

Carson Ashby and Jordan Osborn each scored a pair of runs, also earning RBIs as Jacob Lawless earned two RBIs. Geoff Lippa and Sean Dristle also drove in runs.

A day earlier, J-E faced, Marcellus, with the Mustangs getting a strong effort on the mound from Jared Sammon, plus two timely rallies, to beat the Eagles 8-1.

They were still scoreless when Marcellus struck for four runs in the bottom of the third inning, tacking on a run in the fourth and three runs in the sixth for further insurance before Keegan Ferris drove in the Eagles’ lone run in the top of the seventh.

Sammon, in 6 1/3 innings, held J-E to three hits, striking out seven. Mike Licamele had two hits and scored three runs as Brody Shanahan walked, doubled and got two RBIs. Ryan Worden, Jack Flynn, Aiden Shea and Jimmy Scherer had one RBI apiece

Solvay, having handled Chittenango in its April 3 opener and then moving on to gain an impressive 5-2 win over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill last Monday afternoon.

The Bearcats blanked the Red Devils after surrendering a pair of first-inning runs, with McKyle Sands going 5 1/3 innings and overcoming six walks and four hits. Mason Sands tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

A first-inning run got Solvay on the board, but its real damage was done in the bottom of the third thanks to a quartet of runs. Blaine Franklin scored twice as Alex Gallardo singled and doubled. Owen Lansing, Robby Clark and Mckyle Sands scored one run apiece.

The Bearcats followed on Tuesday by bashing Hannibal 12-2 in five innings, doing most of the damage in a five-run first inning and six-run third inning to support Antonio Gonzalez’s pitching.

Gallardo’s pair of hits led to four RBIs. Lansing scored three runs as he and Clark both had two hits and an RBI. Mason Sands and Carter Lee drove in two runs apiece.

