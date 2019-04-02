Lakers earn Doctor 500th coaching win; Mustangs beat C-NS in OT

The Skaneateles boys lacrosse team celebrated the 500th win for long-time head coach Ron Doctor Monday night after the Lakers defeated Homer 13-8. Doctor, the only coach in program history, is retiring at season’s end.

Even before they renewed their long-time rivalry Wednesday night, it had proved a memorable week for the Skaneateles and Marcellus boys lacrosse teams, for different reasons.

In the Lakers’ case, it involved history for the only head coach the program has ever employed, Ron Doctor reaching his 500th career victory when Skaneateles went to Homer Monday and defeated the Trojans 13-8.

It was Doctor who, in 1983, began the Skaneateles varsity program, eventually building it into one of Central New York’s best, with seven Section III titles, the last in 2010, and a 2002 appearance in the state Class C title game.

Now, in his last season before he retires, Doctor has another chance to make a title run, having joined West Genesee legend Mike Messere as the only local boys lacrosse coaches to reach the 500-win mark.

Against Homer, Skaneateles inched out in front early, but didn’t take charge until the third quarter when, up 5-4, it outscored the Trojans 5-1 in that period.

At the forefront, Pat Hackler scored four times and added an assist, with Evan and Grayson Brunelle each netting three-goal hat tricks. Nick Wamp, Ben Spinelli and Brendan Powers had one goal apiece as Quintyn McLeod and Nate Squires combined for nine saves.

Meanwhile, Marcellus played that same night at Cicero-North Syracuse and somehow overcame a four-goal deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Northstars 8-7 in double overtime.

Nothing seemed to work for the Mustangs early and C-NS, helped by a 4-0 push in the second quarter, led 6-1 at halftime. By the time the final period started, the Northstars held a 7-3 advantage.

Led by Emmett Barry, though, Marcellus roared back. It was Barry scoring twice in the fourth quarter, giving him three for the night, while Mike Quick and Mason Barney also converted.

It went to OT at 7-7, and after the first OT settled nothing, the Mustangs got the ball in the second extra period, working it around until Liam Tierney shot it past C-NS goalie Joe Bartolo for the game-winner.

Luke Ingianni keyed the Mustangs’ attack all nights, finishing with two goals and three assists, while Rob Seeley turned back every C-NS shot in the fourth quarter and OT periods on his way to 17 saves overall.

Related

Comment on this Story