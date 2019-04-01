Boys lacrosse Lakers edge Geneva; girls fall to Canandaigua

Even with major changes on the horizon, each of the Skaneateles High School lacrosse teams carry the same hunger to rise to the top that they have always possessed.

For the girls Lakers, it’s a chance to reclaim the Section III Class D crown after South Jefferson took it from them last spring. The boys Lakers are in pursuit of a first sectional title since 2010.

The season opener for the Skaneateles girls came on Saturday, when it met Canandaigua at Hyatt Stadium. Perhaps expecting a strong start, the Lakers instead had to absorb a 7-5 defeat to the Braves.

Ultimately, Skaneateles paid for a first half where it was quite effective on defense, yet could not convert much against a tough Canandaigua back line that kept the game from getting away.

Instead, up 2-1 at halftime, the Lakers found itself doubling its production in the second half, but still seeing the Braves move out in front and stay there.

Maggie Newton was the lone Skaneateles player to score twice, with single goals going to Gabby Welch, Olivia Navaroli and Grace Dower. Navaroli and Dower also got assists, as did Anna McGlynn and Riley Brogan.

The season opened for the Skaneateles boys with an exciting battle against Geneva last Thursday night, and some newcomers played a big role in the Lakers’ 11-10 win over the Panthers.

Having scrimmaged Auburn, Fayetteville-Manlius, Ithaca, West Genesee and Penn Yan in the weeks before the opener, the Lakers were quite battle-tested, and didn’t get rattled when Geneva took an early 4-2 lead.

Instead, Skaneateles tied it, 6-6, by halftime, and from there it turned into a tense exchange of goals, the Lakers not grabbing the lead for good until the fourth quarter and then hanging on as time ran out.

Grayson Brunelle had an impact varsity debut, the sophomore pouring in four goals as his brother, Evan Brunelle, notched a goal and two assists.

Yale-bound senior Pat Hackler scored twice and added an assist, with John Danforth notching a three-goal hat trick. Nick Wamp and Ben Spinelli each got two assists as Wamp also earned a goal. Quintyn McLeod recorded 10 saves.

This set up a tough week where Skaneateles would travel to Homer Monday and Marcellus Wednesday before hosting General Brown (a Class D sectional finalist in 2018) on Saturday at Hyatt Stadium.

As for the girls Lakers, it would host Westhill (who had already beaten West Genesee this season) on Tuesday and then play Cazenovia on Saturday at Cazenovia College’s Christakos Field.

