Westhill girls lacrosse tops West Genesee, 8-7

With the sun setting early on Wednesday evening, the Westhill girls lacrosse team found itself in a strange position, up five goals on its more accomplished neighbors from West Genesee.

Yet it almost got away from the Warriors, the outcome not settled until freshman goalie Franny Argentieri made a point-blank save in the final seconds to preserve an 8-7 victory over the Wildcats.

This was the season opener for both teams. It was also the debut of new head coaches, with WG having Drew White take over for Kevin Hennigan and Westhill turning to long-time assistant Bob Elmer after the departure of Brittany Brigandi.

Playing with new rules that include a running start after fouls (which was adopted in the college game in 2018), the pace was fast from the outset, even though turnovers and uneven play limited the goal-scoring/

But Westhill gained control midway through the first half with three straight goals in a five-minute stretch, a cushion against the Wildcats scoring twice on free-position shots from Emily Stratton and Tara Osterdale that cut the margin to 4-3 by halftime.

However, the Warriors dominated the early portion of the second half. Reilly Geer, who finished with four goals and one assist, keyed Westhill on one end as its defense blanked WG for more than 17 minutes.

When Gianna Zerillo scored with 13:29 left, the Warriors were up 8-3, and the Wildcats used a timeout, after which it began its comeback.

Stratton’s second goal with 9:17 left started it, with Ostredale and Mackenzie Winn also finding the net. Then Madisyn Schaut fought her to way to the net and converted with 33.9 seconds to play, cutting Westhill’s margin to one.

The Wildcats chased down the ensuing draw with enough time to attack once more. As the final seconds ticked away, Schaut flashed open, got a pass – and saw Argentieri stop it, her 10th save of the game.

Rebecca Gilhooley scored twice for the Warriors, adding an assist, while Kendra MacCaull added a goal and Caroline Miller got two assists. Sam Detor and Gabby Meager also scored for WG.

