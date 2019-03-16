J-D girls basketball state title run ended by Mendon

Only at the penultimate hurdle, and against a familar foe, did the Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball team’s quest for a fourth consecutive state Class A championship reach an end.

The Red Rams were never able to fully overcome a prolonged first-half scoring drought in Saturday’s state Class A semifinal at Troy’s Hudson Valley Community College, ultimately taking a 44-32 defeat to Section V’s Pittsford Mendon.

For two teams from different parts of the state, J-D and Mendon knew each other well.

Two years earlier in Troy, the Rams edged the Vikings 48-46 in the championship game for the second of those three straight state titles. They had also met late in January, Mendon this time prevailing 45-40.

As such, the familiarity with each other’s systems created an expectation of a close contest with plenty of defense on display – but no one, on either side, anticipated just how much J-D would struggle in the early going.

Taking 16 shots in the first half, the Rams only made three of them. That included 11 consecutive misses from 3-point range until Gabby Stickle converted late in the second quarter.

By then, Mendon was in firm control. With a patient, balanced attack and extra chances from forcing 10 J-D turnovers, the Vikings went on 9-0 runs in both the first and second quarters.

Trailing 25-8 at halftime, the Rams needed just three minutes in the third quarter to match its entire first-half point total as it ate away at Mendon’s margin and reinforced its defense at the same time.

All told, J-D put together a 17-2 run, moving within five, 27-22, late in the period and giving itself a chance heading into the fourth quarter.

And the Rams, who held Mendon to one field goal in the third quarter, produced another run 7-0 run late, capped by Sydney Baker’s basket with 1:42 left that cut the Vikings’ margin to 37-32.

Ultimately, Mendon regrouped and, with late free throws, put the game away, advancing to face Binghamton Seton Catholic in Sunday’s state championship game.

Stickle finished with 15 points, all from five 3-pointers. For Mendon, Lexi Green and Alana Fursman led the way with 13 points apiece, accountable for more than half the Vikings’ production.

For J-D, this particular season may have ended, but its preeminence seems far from over. Every starter- Stickle, Baker, Momo LaClair, Andrea Sumida and Paige Keeler – plus all of the key reserves come back in 2019-20, defending a streak of eight consecutive sectional titles and newly hungry to reclaim state honors, too.

