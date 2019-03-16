Girls basketball Wildcats earn shot at state championship

Step by step, and victory by victory, the West Genesee girls basketball team built itself up to just where it would stand on Sunday afternoon – at Troy’s Hudson Valley Community College, with a state Class AA championship a victory away.

The Wildcats got there with a superb all-around effort in Saturday’s state semifinal against Section V champion Bishop Kearney, taking charge from the outset and never getting caught in a 59-45 victory over the Kings.

Nearly everything went as WG planned it, from the balance and variety shown on offense to a defense that established itself early and never let Kearney get comfortable.

The Wildcats and Kings both lost in the 2018 state semifinals and were determined to go one round further, and they each focused on stopping the other side’s top players.

In WG’s case, that meant containing Kearney’s 6-foot sophomore, Saniaa Wilson, and it proved quite successful in that effort, forcing Wilson into foul trouble early in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Kings were dead-set on keeping Mackenzie Smith, the Wildcats’ leading scorer throughout the post-season, from burning them, but her teammates gladly stepped up.

Sparked by nine points from Catie Cunningham, WG zoomed out to a 16-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Madison Smith got seven points before halftime, but even with Wilson getting her third foul, Kearney pushed back and only trailed by five, 25-20, at the break.

But when Wilson went to the bench with her fourth foul early in the third period, the Wildcats pounced, not with the Smith sister, as so often the case, but with its underrated supporting cast.

Abby Bednarski and Aleysha Castanon hit four 3-pointers between them, all part of a decisive 15-2 run. The margin stretched out to 48-27 by the fourth quarter, ultimately out of the Kings’ reach.

Madison Smith helped put the game away as she finished with a team-high 18 points. Cunningham, recovering well from the ankle injury she suffered a week earlier in the regional final against Shenendehowa, had 14 points. Bednarski got nine points as Mackenzie Smith had eight assists and Kaitlyn Walker grabbed nine rebounds.

In Sunday’s state final, WG will face Ossining, who won four consecutive state titles from 2013 to 2016 and beat Longwood 68-55 in the other semifinal game.

