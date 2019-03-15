WG boys hold on, reach state Class AA final

The term “Cardiac Cats” applies too easily to the West Genesee boys basketball team, for good reason.

From surviving in the final seconds of the Section III final against Utica-Notre Dame, to rallying from 14 points down to beat Saratoga Springs in overtime in the regional final, the Wildcats did not take an easy path to the state Class AA final four in Binghamton.

So it only figured that Friday night’s state semifinal at Floyd L. Maines Arena against Niagara Falls was in doubt until the final buzzer, which sounded only after the Wolverines missed multiple chances to win it and WG had held on for a 59-57 victory.

What the Wildcats did against Saratoga six days earlier nearly turned on them this time around, Niagara Falls chipping away at a 12-point deficit throughout the fourth quarter.

WG still led by seven when the Wolverines’ Josiah Harris hit back-to-back 3-pointers, cutting the margin to one, 58-57, with more than a minute to play.

When an offensive foul negated a Lucas Sutherland basket on the ensuing possession, Niagara Falls had a chance to go in front. As it turned out, the Wolverines would get three chances before time ran out.

A 3-pointer was missed, and Jack McLane grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 28 seconds to play, only to miss both free throws. Again, the Wolverines had the ball, again tried a 3-pointer – and again missed.

McLane once more came down with the rebound, drawing an instant foul with eight seconds left. A third straight miss at the line was followed by a make that doubled WG’s margin to two.

But that still meant Niagara Falls could tie or win it in the closing seconds. The ball went to the right corner, and Jaemon Turner had an open 3-point look, but like the Wolverines’ previous two attempts, it bounced off the rim and, moments later, the horn sounded.

The Wildcats had survived, in large measure due to the work it did in the third quarter after a closely played first half ended 32-31 in WG’s favor.

Strong inside play from Sutherland (who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds) and John Benson sparked a 15-4 run that covered most of the period. Then McLane offered crucial contributions on his way to 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wildcats took advantage of its superior height and also got 15 points from Will Amica, yet its 50-38 margin nearly melted away as Harris, who had 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, keyed Niagara Falls’ comeback.

In Saturday night’s state title game at 9 p.m., WG will face Brentwood, from Long Island, who defeated Kingston 74-63 in the other semifinal, led by 26 points and 13 rebounds from junior Bryce Harris.

