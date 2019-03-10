Syracuse stomps Orchard Park in state hockey semifinal

It took both persistence and patience for the Syracuse Cougars ice hockey team to move within a step of the program’s first-ever state Division I championship.

But once the Cougars did get on the board in Saturday’s state Division I semifinal against Orchard Park at Buffalo’s HarborCenter, the rest proved rather routine as Philip Zollo netted a hat trick and Syracuse won, 5-1, over the Quakers.

Both of these teams were new to the state “Frozen Four”, but Orchard Park did hold a slight home-ice advantage, the Section VI champions playing just a few miles from its home in the suburbs south of Buffalo.

Right from the opening face-off, though, the Quakers were overwhelmed by the Cougars’ speed and depth, Syracuse spending lots of time in Orchard Park’s end during the first period.

All told, the Cougars took 14 shots, but none of them got past Orchard Park goalie Ryan Albert, so it remained 0-0, Syracuse reminding itself to just continue the pressure and wait for a breakthrough.

It came 3:13 into the second period, and Zollo beat Albert on a goal assisted by Ryan Eccles and Zach Delaney, but the real getaway occurred midway through the period.

Moments after Alex Moreno stopped the Quakers’ Bryson Miller on a breakaway, Nate Frye, off a feed from Steve Matro, made it 2-0, and 31 seconds later the margin grew further with Eccles finding the net.

Even after Orchard Park got on the board on Jack Kinsman’s power-play goal, Zollo answered it with 2:17 left in the period to make it 4-1, and less than three minutes into the third period Zollo returned to get his hat trick, the third goal assisted by Durand. For the game, Syracuse finished with 36 shots to the Quakers’ 13.

Related

Comment on this Story