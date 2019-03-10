Lynn hat trick propels hockey Lakers to state final

On the way to the state Division II championship game, the Skaneateles boys ice hockey team had perfected the particular art of stringing together a group of goals in a short amount of time.

Saturday’s state semifinal at Buffalo’s HarborCenter against Section V champion Webster Thomas proved no different – except that it was one player producing the spurt.

Senior Luke Lynn’s natural hat trick – three consecutive goals, all in a game span of less than three minutes – made the ultimate difference as the Lakers rolled past the Titans 5-2.

Even if it didn’t show on the scoreboard, Skaneateles controlled the early flow of play, possessing the puck and waiting for chances to go after Webster Thomas.

At the tail end of a power play 11:14 into the first period, the Lakers broke through, Jimmy Liberatore converting from point-blank range off feeds from Charlie Major and Cam Lowe.

That only proved a prelude to Lynn’s big moment, though.

With 1:45 left in the first period, Lynn took a beautiful pass from Bauer Morrissey, broke in up the middle and scored, making it 2-0 going into the intermission.

Then, just 28 seconds into the second period, Lynn returned and, again assisted by Morrissey (plus Ryan Gick), found the net again, forcing Webster Thomas to switch goaltenders, Connelly Springer replacing Cody Rougeux.

But only 12 seconds after Springer entered, Lynn charged toward the net and put the puck past him, his hat trick complete and the Lakers suddenly possessing a 4-0 cushion.

Despite all of the Titans’ efforts to catch up, it got nothing past Adam Casper until Kyle Vent and Spencer Nuccitelli scored seven seconds apart late in the third period, but Gick’s breakaway goal with 1:33 left clinched it.

