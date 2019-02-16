Liverpool boys basketball season ended by Nottingham

If the Liverpool boys basketball team wanted to add another Section III Class AA title to the ones it earned the last two years on the way to back-to-back state final four appearances and a 2018 state championship, it would have to go the long way.

In Friday night’s opening round, the no. 9 seed Warriors would visit no. 8 seed Nottingham, far earlier than when these two sides met for the 2018 sectional Class AA title in the Carrier Dome. The winner would get top seed Corcoran in the quarterfinals.

Even without Kyle Butler in the lineup, Liverpool found itself in great position heading into the fourth quarter, only to see the whole plan get blown apart in those last eight minutes as the Warriors fell to the Bulldogs 74-64.

The entire game proved a roller coaster, Liverpool netting the first seven points to evoke an early Nottingham timeout, yet having the Bulldogs make up all the ground and lead 17-16 by the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, the Warriors trailed 37-29, but it then played, arguably, its best third quarter of the season, making a series of key stops and converting baskets on the other end to seize a 48-45 advantage.

Perhaps a season ago, such a run would discourage an opponent – but this was 2019, and Nottingham saved its best work for the homestretch, burning Liverpool’s defense plenty and then hitting the key late free throws.

Alex Ruston, in defeat, had 17 points, with Jacob Works and Lateef Edwards getting 11 points apiece. Jake Piseno and Matt Senecal each had eight points, with Kyle Caves getting six points.

Nottingham won by putting five players in double figures. Mazi Jackson, with 24 points, led the way, with Jaden Ezomo and Dominic Dickson getting 14 points apiece as Nykis Edwards had 11 points and Khai Pugh got 10 points.

Cicero-North Syracuse was also part of the sectional playoffs, but it went in there with far more momentum than Liverpool, having won back-to-back games, including last Monday’s impressive 61-40 victory over Christian Brothers Academy.

CBA had just won its first “Holy War” over Bishop Ludden since December 2011 on Feb. 8, but the Northstars ended the celebrations in a hurry, stifling the Brothers throughout a decisive first half.

It was 35-14 by the third quarter, and C-NS breezed from there, Nick DeMonte getting 18 points and 10 rebounds as Brayden McLean had a season-best 17 points. Anthony Tricarico had 10 points and five assists as Justin DelVecchio earned seven points and seven rebounds.

Having finished its regular season 12-8, the Northstars, by virtue of its fast finish, rose to a no. 5 seed in the Class AA bracket and, on Tuesday night, faces no. 4 seed Utica-Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.

The Jugglers won the Class A sectional title a season ago, and C-NS hopes to stop them to get into next Sunday’s semifinal at SRC Arena against Corcoran or Nottingham.

Meanwhile, in girls basketball, the big story was that C-NS, despite finishing second to West Genesee in the SCAC Metro division standings, landed the top seed for the sectional tournament.

In an eight-team field, the Northstars hosts no. 8 seed Rome Free Academy in Tuesday’s quarterfinals just as Liverpool, the no. 3 seed, hosts no. 6 seed Baldwinsville, a team it beat twice in the regular season.

