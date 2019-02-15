B’ville boys basketball beats Proctor in sectional opener

Baldwinsville guard Max Dec (3) goes up for a dunk in Friday night's Section III Class AA playoff game against Utica Proctor, where the Bees defeated the Raiders 68-49.

All that stands between the Baldwinsville boys basketball team and its long-awaited breakthrough in the Section III Class AA playoffs is an opponent it already has beaten this month.

Once again, the Bees found its way into the sectional quarterfinal round thanks to Friday night’s 68-49 victory over Utica Proctor in the opening round of the AA sectional tournament at Baker High School.

And this will bring B’ville, the no. 7 seed, face-to-face with no. 2 seed West Genesee next Tuesday night in the quarterfinals at Camillus – the very same Wildcats side the Bees just handled 76-61 on Feb. 4. At stake is a berth in the semifinals next Sunday at SRC Arena against Rome Free Academy or Bishop Ludden.

All of this hung on the Bees first handling Proctor, the no. 10 seed, who went 9-9 in the regular season. And the Raiders went well at first, B’ville building a 17-11 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Yet the Bees went cold the rest of the half, and Proctor caught up, tying it 24-24 going into halftime. But the slump didn’t last long.

In fact, as soon as the second half started, B’ville took over. Led again by the duo of Josh Marshall and J.J. Starling, the Bees outscored the Raiders 23-10 in the third quarter, and pulled further away late.

Marshall hit four 3-pointers and finished the night with 22 points, while Starling got 17 points. There was ample support, too, as Eric Casey earned nine points, with Sunday Joshua and Bo Nicholson each getting eight points. Isiah Warmack (17 points) and Trent Adamson (12 points) led Proctor.

B’villes’ boys will take on West Genesee just as the girls Bees enter the sectional tournament as the no. 6 seed, visiting no. 3 seed Liverpool Tuesday night as it tried to avenge two regular-season defeats to the Warriors.

