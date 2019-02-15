Bees’ Williams seventh at bowling Section III Shootout

Baldwinsville boys bowler Dylan Williams made a spirited bid to advance to next month’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships, which will get contested close to home at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

The Section III Shootout took place Thursday at Rome’s King Pin Lanes. The top two finishers here would join top regular-season bowlers from each of the area high school leagues (SCAC, OHSL, Tri-Valley League, Center State Conference and Frontier League) on the sectional All-Star team in the state tournament.

Williams started with a modest 191, but improved to a 208 and 237 in his next two games to stand in fifth place at the midway point.

During the last three games, Williams posted 185, 214 and 193, which gave him a final pinfall of 1,228, but he slipped a bit in the standings and finished seventh overall.

In front of Williams were some spectacular scores. Central Square’s Dimitri Queior won by posting a 278 in his final game to finish at 1,426, with Indian River’s E.J. Omelia second at 1,345 as Whitesboro’s Tom Davis had a 300 game on his way to finishing fifth.

Meanwhile, in the girls Section III Shootout, B’ville’s Brooke Flask finished 15th in a field of 26. Flask had a 215 in her fourth game, plus a pair of 178s on her way to 1,021 overall.

Here, it was East Syracuse Minoa’s America Carhart finishing on top, her 1,341 edging out Utica Proctor’s Kaitlynn Conte (1,323) by 18 pins as they both earned state tournament berths.

