Indoor track Lakers take part in state qualifying meet

Another satisfying season for the Skaneateles girls indoor track and field team concluded last Wednesday night at Utica College’s Hutton Dome, where the Section III state qualifying meet took place.

Again, the Lakers had a big presence in the sprints, including the 300-meter dash, where Tess Peterson made her way to fourth place in 42.99 seconds as Emme Conan was sixth in 43.27 seconds. Syracuse ITC’s Karizma Brathwaite won in 42.20 seconds.

But Peterson was even better in the high jump, where she cleared 5 feet and finished alone in third place. Only Jamesville-DeWitt’s Laeticcia Bazile and Cicero-North Syracuse’s Liliana Klemanski did better, both topping 5’2” as Bazile won the event.

Conan also got a 10th-place time of 7.62 seconds in the 55-meter dash, just three-hundredths of a second from reaching the final that Liverpool’s Haven Hicks would claim in 7.34 seconds.

Working together, Conan, Peterson, Graeson Landsberg and Jessica Patalino rose to fourth place in the 4×200 relay in 1:52.60, not far from the winning 1:48.15 by Liverpool, and best among small schools.

Reagan Evans rose to seventh place in the weight throw with a top toss of 34’5”, while in the boys state qualifier Nick Wamp was 10th in the 300 in 38.19 seconds, the lone boys Laker in the field.

Related

Comment on this Story