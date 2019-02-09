Westhill boys take second place at B-1 indoor track sectionals

Only a few points kept Westhill from a clean sweep of the indoor track and field Section III Class B-1 championships held Friday night at Utica College’s Hutton Dome.

The boys Warriors had 86 points, second only to Camden’s winning total of 92 points as the Blue Devils prevented Westhill from joining its girls counterparts at the top of the standings.

Evan Ballard won both throwing events. In the weight throw, his heave of 50 feet 3 inches led a top-three Westhill sweep, Ben Helfeld second with 43’5″ and Ryan Walker third with 39’10”.

The Warriors also went 1-2 in the shot put, Evan Ballard throwing it 43’6 1/2″ as Ben Helfeld grabbed second place, going 40’2″ and Charlie Doebert, with a throw of 38’9 1/2″, got fifth place.

Brendan Rewakowski contended in the mile, his time of 4:53.23 only trailing Chittennago’s Emilio Cerminaro (4:50.65) as Scott MacBain was sixth in 5:02.18.

Adam King recorded a third-place long jump of 17’7″ as Wyatt Lavigne went 8.99 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles to finish fourth and also got fourth place in the high jump, clearing 5’2″.

Mike Ferrara, in 2:47.85, beat out Rewakowski (2:50.03) for fourth place in the 1,000-meter run, with Ferrara sixth in the 600-meter run in 1:32.50 behind teammate Brian Kenny, who was fifth in 1:30.86.

Jacob Fricano got fifth place in the 3,200-meter run in 11:04.26 and helped Kenny, MacBain and Rewakowski finish fourth in the 4×800 relay in 9:03.43. Cam Niezabytowski, Brandon Mulholland, Evan Frost and Charlie Doebert were fourth in the 4×400 relay in 3:59.79.

Solvay had four points in the B-1 meet, all of them from Allen Cawthon, who made his way to fourth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.16 seconds as Institute of Technology Central’s Shameik Williams won in 6.68 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the sectional Class B-2 championships, Jordan-Elbridge had a solid showing, taking fourth place with 49 points behind Cazenovia, Hannibal and Clinton.

Twice, the Eagles were runner-ups in relays. In the 4×800, Sean Dristle, Lee Jewell, Michael Bennick and Kenny Williams went 8:54.89, trailing CBA”s first-place 8:29.70, while in the 4×200 Logan Kinney, Nate Williams, Matt Sheldon and Zach Barber posted 1:40.67, second to Cazenovia’s 1:37.39.

Individually, Dristle rose to second place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:09.13 behind Adirondack’d Tyler Fauvelle (9:53.94), and then moved on to the mile to finish third in 4:46.04 ahead of Lee Jewell (5:03.47) in seventh place, while Kenny Williams took third in the 600 in 1:31.71.

Sheldon, Kinney, Kenny Williams and Nate Williams, got third place in the 4×400 in 3:47.71, with Kinney taking fourth in the 300-meter dash in 38.96 seconds. Barber contributed a fifth-place triple jump of 39’6″ and finished sixth in the long jump, going 17’9 1/2″.

Marcellus only earned six points. Nick Roseboom was fifth in the 3,200 in 10:33.50 and sixth in the mile in 4:57.41, with Peter McCaffrey fifth in the 1,000 in 2:59.59.

Mason Grieb, Kevin Donath, Tyler Herr and Chris Barbaro took sixth place in the 4×400 in 4:06.53. Jonah Kwasnowski got seventh place in the 55 hurdles in 9.03 seconds and was eighth in the high jump, clearing 5’2″.

