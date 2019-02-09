Skaneateles girls finish fourth at indoor track B-2 sectionals

Propelled by a handful of victories in races and field events, the Skaneateles girls indoor track and field team claimed fourth place in Friday night’s Section III Class B-2 championships at Utica College’s Hutton Dome.

Overall, the Lakers earned 62 points, with Clinton going to the top spot with 152 points. Meanwhile, the Skaneateles boys had a fifth-place total of 31 points its sectional B-2 meet as Cazenovia (144 points) prevailed there.

Emme Conan went for a sprint sweep and nearly got it, the Lakers junior covering the 300-meter dash in 43.90 seconds to hold off Clinton’s Emmeline MacPherson (44.21) at the line. Conan also contended in the 55-meter dash, where her time of 7.62 seconds only trailed Canastota’s Devin Lee Robinson, who won in 7.58 seconds.

But no one would catch Conan or her Skaneateles teammates in the 4×200 relay. Graeson Landsberg, Jessica Patalino and Tess Peterson joined Conan as, in 1:52.31, the Lakers were nearly three seconds ahead of runner-up Marcellus (1:55.04).

Peterson got a victory of her own in the high jump, clearing 5 feet 3 inches as no one else could top the 4’8″ from Sophia Shaw (Marcellus) and Maddy Gavitt (Cazenovia). In the long jump, Peterson was sixth, going 15’4 1/2″.

Then Skaneateles went 1-2 in the weight throw, Reagan Evans winning with a top heave of 35’11” and Edan Howard right behind Evans as she was second with 32’4″. Sarah Brennan (25’1″) finished eighth.

Landsberg, Patalino, Ellie Peterson and Taylor Grandstaff were fifth in the 4×400 relay in 4:37.65, this before Elyse Osmun, Grace Conan, Cate Coyne and Lillian Yengo were fifth in the 4×800 relay in 11:15.79.

Sarah Tallerico was sixth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:34.44, with Howard throwing the shot put 23’8 3/4″ to finish eighth, Landsberg ninth in the triple jump and Sophia Casler tying for 12th in the pole vault.

Over in the boys sectional B-2 meet, Skaneateles sophomore Caleb Bender nearly won the mile, his time of 4:41.35 only trailing the winning 4:37.90 from Adirondack’s Tyler Fauvelle.

Then, in the 300, Nick Wamp battled for top honors and, in 38.13 seconds, also got a runner-up finish behind Clinton’s Robert Musante, who won in 37.74 seconds.

Wamp took sixth place in the 55 sprint in 7.02 seconds. Tony DiRubbo got sixth place in the 1,000-meter run in 3:06.28, with Nicola Kunz fifth in the high jump, clearing 5’6″, and sixth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.95 seconds.

Kunz, Wamp, Thomas Smith and Tahjin Blackiston went 1:41.51 in the 4×200 to take fourth place. DiRubbo, Bender, Josh Reed and Matt Persampieri earned fifth place in the 4×800 in 9:19.83. Blackiston, Reed, Charlie Pinckney and Nolan Gryzlo were eighth in the 4×400 in 4:12.20.

