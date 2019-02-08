WG’s Mackenzie Smith joins sister in 1,000-point club

West Genesee senior Mackenzie Smith (second from right) celebrates with her sister, Madison, and her family after earning her 1,000th career point in Thursday’s 70-28 win over Henninger. Mackenzie joins Madison as one of the few sister tandems in local annals to reach the 1,000-point mark.

It was somewhat strange that the main theme of the West Genesee girls basketball team’s last week of the regular season was not winning games or locking up the top seed for its pursuit of a third consecutive Section III Class AA title.

Instead, much of the focus for the state Class AA no. 13-ranked Wildcats was on completing a unique and rare feat – namely, having two sisters, on the same team, reach 1,000 career points.

Madison Smith had already done so, but Mackenzie Smith aimed to join her on that mark Thursday night when the Wildcats hosted Henninger – the very same team against which Madison achieved her milestone on Jan. 11.

And it was Senior Night, so Mackenzie Smith had everything in place – and she made it happen, easily reaching that 1,000-point mark in the second quarter.

Right from the outset, WG was set on getting the ball to Mackenzie, and she responded with 13 points in the first quarter that put her within four points of 1,000. She had five more points than the entire Henninger roster as the Wildcats led 30-8.

Then Mackenzie drilled a 3-pointer early in the second quarter, and with the crowd chanting for “one more point”, Mackenzie buried another 3-pointer to trigger a celebration from her teammates and a special banner honoring her accomplishment.

The game ended 70-28 in the Wildcats’ favor as all of the seniors, including Kaitlyn Walker, Tara Osterdale, Aleysha Castanon, Camryn Corbett and Lily Goosdell got on the scoreboard by night’s end.

Not to be completely outdone by her sister, Madison Smith finished with 18 points, while Walker earned eight points and Osterdale had seven points.

All of this was preceded by WG’s 72-36 romp over Corcoran last Tuesday night, a game whose outcome was sealed in the first quarter when the Wildcats erupted for 35 points against the outmatched Cougars.

The margin grew to 52-11 by halftime and 67-20 by the fourth quarter, allowing the entire roster to see action, and all 12 players got at least one point before it was over.

Mackenzie Smith notched 14 points, which made sure she could reach 1,000 at home as Madison Smith’s 17 points included five 3-poitners. Kaitlyn Walker added 10 points as Catie Cunningham, Tara Osterdale and Meredith James had five points apiece.

