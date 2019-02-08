J-D indoor track nearly gets sectional Class A sweep

Only 10 points separated the Jamesville-DeWitt indoor track and field teams from a clean sweep of Thursday night’s Section III Class A championships at SRC Arena.

The J-D girls had 129 points to hold off Central Square (112 points) for the top spot, while the boys Red Rams had 110 points, but the Redhawks (120 points) beat them as East Syracuse Minoa was quite good, too, taking third place with 82 points.

Monica Hernandez-Olivera was victorious in the 55-meter hurdles, her time of 9.52 seconds just enough to hold off New Hartford’s Maia Herring (9.56) for that top spot.

Then Hernandez-Olivera went to the 4×200 relay, joining Laeticcia Bazile, Isabella Ferlenda and Ana Dieroff as J-D won in 1:54.17 to Central Square’s second-place 1:55.41.

Denise Yaeger earned 24 points by herself, winning the triple jump with a top effort of 34 feet 10 ½ inches and then going 16’ ¾” in the long jump for second place as Amber Hamernik was third with 15’2 ½” and fifth in the triple jump (32’ ¼”). Also, Yaeger was third in the 55-meter dash in 7.80 seconds.

Bazile earned her own title in the high jump, clearing 5 feet 2 inches to beat out ESM’s Rhiannon Butchko, who was second with 5 feet as her teammate, Jennah Ferrari, was fourth with 4’8”. Hernandez-Olivera was sixth.

Amanda Semmel, Julia Antoine, Kyra Schultz and Janna VanVraken were second (4:28.19) to Central Square (4:25.35) in the 4×400 relay. Eva Wisniewski cleared 8’6” in the pole vault, second to the 10 feet cleared by Central Square’s Jordan Ravenel.

Sophia Vinciguerra finished second in the 1,000-meter run in 3:18.72, with Kathryn Sizing sixth (3:27.63) as Dieroff got second place in the 600-meter run in 1:44.43.

In the 300-meter dash, Dieroff was second in 44.97 seconds to Oswego’s Lara Kanbur (44.70) and VanVraken (46.22) finished third. Vinciguerra added a third-place time of 5:17.01 in the 1,500-meter run and helped the Rams finish third in the 4×800 relay in 11:10.41.

ESM’s girls team finished fifth in Class A with 37 points. Rachel Ladd was third in the 3,000-meter run in 11:30.21, beating out J-D’s Madeline Foss (11:55.19) and Anna Sofia Hege (11:57.32), who were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Also for the Spartans, Rylie King was fourth in the 55 sprint in 8.01 seconds, with Katherine Andrus fourth in the 300 in 46.42 seconds and Ladd fifth in the 1,500 in 5:28.46. Maria Markert was sixth in the pole vault, topping 7’6”. Kaleigh Maloof was sixth in the triple jump.

J-D’s boys team nearly swept all of the relays, including the 4×200, where the quartet of Haberle Conlon, Joe Staples, Josh Duby and Juan Smith went 1;37.52 to pull away from Central Square (1:39.97) and win.

In the 4×400, Conlon, Duby, Fidel Martinez and Nico Stella prevailed in 3:38.88, exactly two seconds ahead of Central Square’s 3:40.88. Duby got second place in the 300 in 37.65 seconds as Conlon claimed third place (38.09) and Smith (39.48) was sixth.

Nick Dekaney gave the Rams a win in the high jump, clearing 5’8”, two inches ahead of ESM’s Michael Parks (5’8”) in second place as Parker Cote was fifth with 5’2”. Dekaney also was third in the triple jump with 31’1” as Aniket Maini (36’6 ¾”) got fifth place.

ESM’s boys went 1-2 in the 55 hurdles, Myles Riggins prevailing in 7.94 seconds and Rocky El second in 8.34 seconds as Parks, in 8.78 seconds, joined them in fourth place. El earned his own title in the triple jump by going 41’8 ¾”.

Elijah Buck nearly swept the throwing events, topping the field with a weight throw with a best effort of 46’6 ½”, a foot and a half ahead of Central Square’ Jerrid Dwyer (45 feet). Buck landed in second place in the shot put with a toss of 42’5 ¾”, with J-D’s Seth Zurbruegg (36’9 ½”) fifth.

Riggins also finished third in the 55 sprint in 6.89 seconds as Nick Berg was fourth in the mile in 4:45 flat. Riggins, El, Bennett Ferrari and Branden Warner were third in the 4×200 in 1:41.73, Ferrari also taking third in the pole vault by clearing 9 feet.

Also for J-D, Martinez, Kaleel Boykins, Dylan Sweeney and Nick Mannion were second (8:36.28) to Central Square (8:31.91) in the 4×800, with ESM managing fifth place in 9:19.85.

Mannion was second in the 1,000 in 2:45.83, with Michael Sizing fifth (2:52.70) and Alan Gao sixth (2:56.72). Mannion went 4:39.83 to finish third in the mile as Boykins was fifth in 4:51.59. Martinez, in 1:29.76, beat out Dylan Sweeney (1:30.03) for third place in the 600.

Staples, in 6.86 seconds, was runner-up to Whitesboro’s Lucas Casab (6.61) in the 55 sprint, while also finishing third in the long jump with a leap of 18’7 ¼”. Ahviere Reese was fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:54.71.

