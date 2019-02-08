Cazenovia boys indoor track wins sectional B-2 title

The Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team claimed the victory in Friday night's Section III Class B-2 championships at Utica College's Hutton Dome, earning 144 points to beat out runner-up Hannibal's total of 110 points.

Before he heads into retirement after decades of coaching service at Cazenovia, Jay Steinhorst was able to lead one more group of Lakers to a Section III championship.

It came in boys indoor track and field, where Steinhorst’s Lakers went to the top of the standings in Friday night’s sectional Class B-2 meet at Utica College’s Hutton Dome.

Earning 144 points, including several top finishes in field events, Cazenovia outlasted runner-up Hannibal, who had 110 points. Clinton finished third with 93 points.

Ray Satchwell and Slater DeLeon went 1-2 for the Lakers in the triple jump, Satchwell prevailing with a leap of 41 feet 6 1/2 inches as DeLeon went 40’4″ for second place. Kyler Hathaway (38’4″) beat out Josh Maxwell (37’6 1/2″) for seventh place.

Moving to the long jump, it was DeLeon victorious as the Cazenovia sophomore had a top leap of 20’7 1/2″, edging Hannibal’s Fenix Burger (20’6″) for that title, with Satchwell third by going 19’11”.

Angelo Annotto was victorious in the weight throw, his toss of 45’3″ just ahead of Hannibal’s Josh Donhauser (44’6″) as Dan Hammond finished seventh with a 37-foot attempt.

Over in the shot put, Annotto tossed it 40’6″, second to Hannibal’s Hunter Donhauser (43’1 1/2″) as Josh Maxwell was fifth with 35’8″ and Gordon Wester (31’9 1/4″) was ninth.

Dalton Sevier was second in the pole vault and Jacob Olkowski was third, each of them topping 9’6″, though th that was well back of Clinton’s Matt Gadziala, who topped 12’6″. Sevier also finished third in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, with Satchwell fourth by topping 5’8″ and Hathaway seventh clearing 5’4″.

Justin Gagnon was victorious in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.15 seconds, with Jacob Olkowski third in 8.38 seconds. Later, in the 4×200 relay, Gagnon, Maxwell, James Pavelchak and Jack Aronson went 1:37.39 to top runner-up Jordan-Elbridge (1:40.67) by more than threee seconds.

Olkowski, Aronson, Cormac Race and Zach Wendel were second (3:41.96) to CBA (3:39.28) in the 4×400 relay. Jared Smith, Hunter McCullough, Stan Angus and Justin Ossont took fourth place in the 4×800 relay in 9:12.22.

Pavelchak, in 6.91 seconds, was runner-up to Hannibal’s John Ruggio (6.79) in the 55-meter dash as Gagnon (7.12) edge DeLeon (7.15) for seventh place and Wendel was 10th. Pavelchak also finished fifth in the 300-meter dash in 39 seconds flat as Aronson (39.43) was seventh.

Smith was third in the 3,200-meter run in 10:26.51, with Noah DeRochie seventh in this event, but third in the 1,000-meter run in 2:59.16, edging McCullough (2:59.44) in fourth place. Smith was fifth in the mile in 4:54.10

Meanwhile, in the sectional Class B-1 meet, Chittenango finished third with 72 points behind Camden and Westhill, with the girls Bears rising to fourth place with 32 points.

Chittenango’s boys 4×400 team won as Ersilio Cerminaro, Nate Lampman, Dave Gratien and Tristam LaFountaine posted 3:51.67 to hold off Camden (3:52.37) at the line. Then Cerminaro, Lampman, Dylan Price and Caleb Prenoveau won the 4×800 in 8:29.47, beating the field by more than 22 seconds.

Caleb Prenoveau, in 2:43.66, edged Dylan Price (2:44.32) as the Bears went 1-2 in the 1,000. Cerminaro was victorious in the mile in 4:50.65, with Gratien third in 4:54.91.

Kenny Mathews took second place in the 300 in 39.24 seconds and was third in the 55 sprint in 7.15 seconds, helping Gratien, LaFountaine and Dakota Diable get fourth place in the 4×200 in 1:42.31. Diable also was eighth in the shot put, throwing it 35’7 1/2″.

Completing a boys-girls sweep of the 4×800, the Chittenango girls had McKayla Capeling, McKenzie Dombroski, Kiara Waite and Piper Beckwith go 10:22.51 to pull away from Westhill (10:49.52) by nearly half a minute.

Piper Beckwith took third place in the girls 600-meter run in 1:51.52, with McKenzie Dombroski third in the 1,500-meter run in 5:04.39. McKayla Capeling was fifth in the 1,000 in 3:16.99. The girls Bears were fourth in the 4×400 in 4:52.10 and also fourth (2:01.12) in the 4×200.

