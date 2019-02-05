McLane, Wildcats hand Corcoran first defeat at buzzer

West Genesee boys basketball players celebrate Jack McLane's last-second shot that helped the Wildcats knock off previously undefeated Corcoran 65-63 Tuesday night, avenging an overtime defeat to the Cougars a month ago.

Jack McLane wasn’t sure if the biggest shot of his career counted.

As the clock wound down Tuesday night, McLane was situated on the left baseline, his West Genesee boys basketball team tied with undefeated, state Class AA no. 9-ranked Corcoran.

McLane’s original plan was to screen for teammate Will Amica, who was driving up the middle of the court. But on the way to the basket, Amica lost the ball, and it bounced to McLane.

“I just put it up and shot,” said McLane.

Whether the shot came after the clock hit 0:00, or beat the buzzer, was a matter of judgment. But it swished, the officials ruled it good – and McLane was mobbed by players and students celebrating a 65-63 victory.

This ending – glorious and affirming, for the Wildcats, controversial and bitter for the Cougars – only added to the memorable nature of both games between these two sides, with a real possibility that a third encounter could take place with the Section III title at stake.

What made it more impressive, from WG’s perspective, was that it came just 24 hours after it took a 76-61 loss at Baldwinsville, and this was the Wildcats’ third game in four nights.

But WG also remembered that it pushed Corcoran to overtime the first time these teams met Jan. 8, and would make the rematch just as memorable, even after the Cougars held them without a field goal for the last five-plus minutes of the first half and led 37-29 at the break.

Amica sparked the Wildcats’ revival in the third quarter, netting 10 points in that frame as, five different times, WG pulled within a point, yet could not move in front.

Through a tense fourth quarter, the Wildcats’ chase continued until Lucas Sutherland hit a driving lay-up with 1:40 left to give his side a 60-59 lead, setting up a back-and-forth final sequence.

D.J. Haynes’ jumper briefly put Corcoran back in front, but McLane’s rebound basket regained the Wildcats’ one-point advantage. A miss on the other end led to a series of fouls by the Cougars.

With 15.1 seconds left, Amica made one of two free throws. Down 63-61, Corcoran had the ball, and De’Jour Reaves, who led his side with 21 points, drove past WG’s defenders to convert the tying basket.

Instead of another overtime, though, McLane delivered a season-defining shot – and on his Senior Night, which only made it sweeter for him and his Wildcats teammates.

Overall, McLane had 13 points, just behind Amica, who had 17 points, and Sutherland, who got 14 points. Kam Jones got nine points and Christian Rossi finished with eight points.

