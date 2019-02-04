Boys hockey Lakers handle Clinton, tie Whitesboro

Even as extreme winter weather continued to cause havoc with various schedules, the Skaneateles boys ice hockey team remained active, remained in winning form –and remained atop the state Division II rankings.

The Lakers carried a nine-game win streak into last Tuesday’s game at Clinton, and moved that win streak to double digits with a star turn from sophomore Charlie Russell as It beat the Warriors 4-1.

Historic Clinton Arena got some time in the national spotlight last September when it won the National Hockey League’s “Hockeyville” contest and, winning $50,000 in rink renovations, also hosted a preseason game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Far fewer people were on hand to see Skaneateles take on Clinton, but they saw the Lakers lead from the outset and play strong defense throughout the night, limiting Clinton’s chances as goaltender Adam Casper only had to make 18 saves.

Yet the real story was Russell, who had a part in every Skaneateles scoring play. The Warriors’ defense could not contain him as Russell netted three goals for a hat trick and also assisted on Luke Lynn’s tally.

Garrett Krieger and Bauer Morrissey also earned assists, with Aiden Walter earning Clinton’s lone goal in the second period, assisted by Josh Doris and Corbin Melie.

Two nights later, Skaneateles was at Whitesboro, expecting the same kind of success, since it had beaten the Warriors 8-2 back on Nov. 29 on home ice.

More than two months had passed, though, and Whitesboro had improved plenty – which it displayed by playing the Lakers on even terms this time around, the game ultimately going to overtime, where it ended 4-4.

Krieger, Owen Van Holtz, Jack Henry and Ryan Gick found the net for Skaneateles, with assists going to Lynn, Charlie Major, Cole Heintz and Cam Lowe.

Yet Whitesboro countered with Troy Chamberlain and Andrew Maycock each getting one goal and one assist, with Luke Hyer and Noah Scranton also finding the net. Warriors goalie Cameron Manley made 25 saves, more than twice Casper’s total.

This sets up quite a final week of the regular season at Allyn Arena, with Oswego arriving Tuesday for a rematch of the narrow 2-1 Lakers win from Jan. 22 and, on Friday, a duel with state no. 2-ranked Cortland-Homer, whom the Lakers tied 4-4 early in December.

