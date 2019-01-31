Westhill girls claim OHSL indoor track title

Each of the Westhill indoor track and field teams would have strong efforts during Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League Division 1 championships at SRC Arena – and the girls Warriors would finish on top.

With 171 points, Westhill outlasted Cazenovia (128 points) as Marcellus was third with 59 points and Solvay was fifth.

Angie Mesa-Espinosa had a big meet for Westhill’s girls, winning the 55-meter dash in 7.67 seconds as Caitlin McIntyre (7.90) was third. Then, in the 300-meter dash, Mesa-Espinosa got second place in 43.65 seconds, with Ashley Bolesh (45.10) third.

Lennah Abraham threw the shot put 29 feet 11 ¼ inches to beat out Solvay’s Sabrina Garnett (28’5 ½”) for the title as Ryan Murphy was fourth. Then Abraham’s weight throw of 36’4” produced another win over Brigid Heinrich (32’1 ½”) as Garnett was third with 31’10 ¾”.

Haylei Coolican was victorious in the 3,000-meter run in 11:36.17, edging Cazenovia’s Molly Hart (11:39.18), with Kylie Nowicki fourth. Liz Kessler then won the 1,000-meter run in 3:16.37, with Ashley Wiezalis third in 3:27.41.

Kessler got second place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:18.39, with Kylie Nowicki sixth. Coolican, Evans, Ashley Wiezalis and Amanda Wiezalis took second place in the 4×800 relay in 11:01.99, with Marcellus fourth.

Ashley Heffernan was first in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.39 seconds, while Lauren Holstein (9.86) was third. Heffernan also was fourth in the pole vault and fifth in the long jump, with Bolesh third (31’4 ¼”) and Lauren Marshall fourth in the triple jump.

Evans, Kendra MacCaull, Marisa Rosati and Lauren Bendall went 4:26.63 to win the 4×400 relay, edging out the Marcellus quartet of Alaura Cushman, Delaney Manahan, Emma Holzwarth and Caroline Trytek, second in 4:28.82.

Marcellus did beat Westhill in the 4×200 relay, having Cushman, Manahan, Holzwarth and Trytek go 1:56.02 to edge out the Warriors as Mesa-Espinosa, Bendall, Evans and McIntyre went 1:56.31.

Julianna Szczech again prevailed in the pole vault, clearing 9’4” as Westhill’s Ella Markham (8’6”) was third. Then Sophia Shaw cleared 4’10” to win the high jump, with teammate Angelina Coleman fifth.

Brielle McShane finished third in the 600-meter run in 1:50.32. Manahan was fourth in the 55 hurdles as Virginia Lucchetti took fifth place in the 1,500.

Solvay’s Isabella Lambert finished second in the triple jump, going 34’ ½”, and also was fourth in the long jump as Isis Mitchell was fourth in the 55 sprint and fifth in the 300.

On the boys side, the Warriors had 116 points, runner-up to Cazenovia’s 188, with Marcellus fourth.

Westhill went 1-2 in the shot put, Evan Ballard throwing it 47’2 ½” and Ben Helfeld second with 40’5”. Completing the sweep, Ballard had a top weight throw of 47’9” as Ryan Walker (37’4 ½”) was third.

Mike Ferrara gave Westhill its lone win on the track in the 600 in 1:27.17. Brendan Rewakowski, in 2:52.55, beat out Brandon Mulholland (2:57.48) for second place in the 1,000, while Scott MacBain was second in the mile in 5:01.74.

Rewakowski helped Westhill get second place in the 4×800 in 9:09.84. The Warriors also finished third in the 4×400 and 4×200 as Wyatt Lavigne was fourth and Adam King fifth in the long jump. Lavigne did finish third in the high jump.

Marcellus had Nick Roseboom finish second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:41.86, ahead of Westhill’s Jacob Fricano (third) and Jacob Roberts (fourth). Kevin Donath (1:35.20) beat out Mason Grieb (1:35.71) for third place in the 600

Jonah Kwasnowski, in 8.95 seconds, edged Lavigne (8.96) for third place in the 55 hurdles. Roseboom finished third in the mile in 5:02.27 and had a third-place long jump of 16’5”, with Peter McCaffrey third (33’8”) in the triple jump.

Solvay’s Allen Cawthon was fourth in the 55 sprint in 7.31 seconds, with Marcellus’ Tyler Herr (7.58) fifth. Cawthon also helped the Bearcats get fifth place in the 4×200 behind Marcellus in fourth place.

Over in the OHSL Division 2 meet, Jordan-Elbridge finished third in both events, the boys Eagles earning 73 points and the girls Eagles 67 points as Hannibal’s boys and Tully’s girls finished on top.

J-E’s Kenny Williams, Matt Sheldon, Logan Kinney and Michael Bennick pulled away to take the 4×400 in 3:50.07, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the field. The Eagles got second place in the 4×800 in 9:18.26.

Sean Dristle, who was in the 4×800, prevailed in the mile in 4:48.18, the quickest time of the night, and also was second in the 3,200 in 10:15.69, with Kenny Williams third in the 600 in 1:31.63.

Nate Williams, by clearing 10 feet, made it to third place in the pole vault. Zach Barber was third in the long jump with a leap of 18’7” and took fourth place in the triple jump.

The J-E girls also won its 4×400, with Cassandra Gates, Kendall Shaw, Vassianna Kock and Coral Uhle going 4:36.73 to beat Skaneateles by more than four seconds. Klock, Uhle, Hannah Fichter and Abby Burns then won the 4×800 in 10:43.97.

Kyra White, winning the pole vault, cleared 7’6”, with Clara Derby (6’6”) in third place. Mia DeLap was third and Meagan Jackson fourth in the 55 hurdles.

Uhle finished fourth and Klock fifth in the 600, with Fichter fourth in the 1,500. Burns got fourth place in the triple jump and Tatiana Parkolap tied for fourth in the high jump.

