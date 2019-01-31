Skaneateles girls indoor track second at OHSL meet

To be sure, the odds for success for the Skaneateles indoor track and field teams improved because Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League championships at SRC Arena were split into two divisions.

As part of the Division 2 field, the girls Lakers nearly went to the top, earning 116 points, just behind the 130 posted by Tully. On the boys side, Skaneateles had 65 points to finish fourth in an eight-team field.

Emme Conan won for the Skaneateles girls in the 55-meter dash, the junior going 7.61 seconds to beat out Syracuse Academy of Science’s Justine Bell (7.73) for the top spot as Graeson Landsberg was fourth in 8.22 seconds.

Later, in the 300-meter dash, Conan did not finish, but teammate Tess Peterson won in 42.99 seconds, less than a hundredth of a second ahead of Tully superstar Brooke Rauber (43.00).

Skaneateles went 1-2 in the girls weight throw, with Reagan Evans putting up a top toss of 35 feet 9 inches ahead of Edan Howard, who was second with 33’3 ¼”.Howard also had a sixth-place shot put toss of 23’4” as Sarah Brennan finished 10th.

In the high jump, Tess Peterson prevailed by clearing 4’10”, six inches ahead of anyone else as Sophia Casler tied for second with 4’4” to go with a fourth in the pole vault.

Also, with a long jump of 16’ 1 ¼”, Tess Peterson was second to Bell (17’7”), with Ellie Peterson sixth at 12’8 ½”. Landsberg earned third place in the triple jump by going 30’8 ½”.

Elsewhere, Landsberg paired with Jessica Patalino, Ellie Peterson and Taylor Grandstaff to take second place in the 4×400 relay in 4:41.65 behind Jordan-Elbridge’s 4:36.73. Patalino, Grandstaff, Peterson and Adah Saunders were third in the 4×200 relay in 2:05.98.

Sarah Tallerico got third place in the 1,500-meter run in 5:22 flat. Elyse Osmun needed 3:36.84 to earn fourth place in the 1,000-meter run, while Lillian Yengo made it to fourth place in the 3,000-meter run in 12:42.88.

Grace Conan got sixth place in the 600-meter run in 1:57.11 as Saunders was sixth in the 55-meter hurdles in 11.36 seconds. Conan, Yengo, Osmun and Cate Coyne paired up for third place in the 4×800 relay in 11:50.70.

Moving to the boys OHSL Division 2 meet, Skaneateles had Caleb Bender finish in 4:55.06, second to Jordan-Elbridge’s Sean Dristle (4:48.18), with Matt Persampieri earning third place in 5:00.51.

Contending in the 4×200, the Lakers had Nick Wamp, Nicola Kunz, Thomas Smith and Tahjin Blackiston finish in 1:41.80, second only to the 1:39.99 from J-E.

Kunz went from there to the high jump, where he cleared 5’6”, second to Hannibal’s Fenix Burger (5’10”) as he also finished fourth in the 55 hurdles in 8.95 seconds.

Persampieri also finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:56.47, returning in the 4×800 relay to help Bender, Tony DiRubbo and Josh Reed get to third place in 9:53.20.

Wamp went 38.27 seconds in the 300 to finish third, with Blackiston (41.20) ninth as Wamp gained fourth place in the 55 sprint in 6.98 seconds, with Thomas Smith eighth in 7.37 seconds.

DiRubbo, Reed, Charlie Pinckney and Nolan Gryzlo went 4:21.07 in the 4×400 to finish fifth as Gryzlo took sixth place in the 1,000 in 3:22.65 and Reed was sixth (1:43.43) in the 600. Blackiston was seventh in the weight throw and Smith ninth in the shot put.

Related

Comment on this Story