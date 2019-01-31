Caz boys indoor track earns OHSL championship

It proved a special Wednesday evening for the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team as it earned the Onondaga High School League Division 1 championship.

At Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena, the Lakers picked up 188 points, pulling away from runner-up Westhill (126 points) as Chittenango grabbed third place with 86 points.

Four different times, the Lakers went 1-2 in field events. Ray Satchwell went 20 feet 2 ½ inches to beat out Slater DeLeon’s second-place 19’5”. Moving to the triple jump, Satchwell prevailed again with 42’2” as Kyler Hathaway got second place with 37’7 ½”.

Continuing to dominate field events, Cazenovia had Dalton Sevier win the high jump by clearing 5’8”, with only Satchwell close to him as he took second place with 5’6”.

Finally, in the pole vault, Jacob Olkowski went to the top, the only competitor to clear 9’6” as Sevier, topping 9 feet, had to settle for the runner-up spot.

Cazenovia also claimed two of the three relays, starting with the 4×400, where Olkowski, Jack Aronson, Cormac Race and Zach Wendel went three minutes, 48.93 seconds to beat the field by nearly 10 seconds.

Then, in the 4×200, the Lakers had DeLeon, James Pavelchak, Justin Gagnon and Josh Maxwell go 1:37 flat to pull far away from Chittenango’s Kenny Matthews, Nate Lampman, Dakota Diable and Andrew Albach, who were second in 1:44.77.

Pavelchak won on his own in the 55-meter dash, going 6.87 seconds, the only time under the seven-second mark as Wendel was third in 7.24 seconds. Going 1-2 in the 55-meter hurdles, Gagnon prevailed in 8.32 seconds over Olkowski’s 8.49.

Jared Smith won, too, going 10:34.58 to prevail in the 3,200-meter run over Marcellus’ Nick Roseboom (10:41.86) as Noah DeRochie was fifth in 10:52.87 to go with a fourth-place mile of 5:05.36. Race was fifth (1:38.41) and Wendel sixth (1:43.18) in the 600-meter run.

Angelo Annotto, with a weight throw of 44’2 ½”, was second to Westhill’s Evan Ballard (47’9”) as Annotto also had a third-place shot put toss of 38’2”. Maxwell was fifth in the shot put with 35’8 ¾” and fifth in the weight throw with 33’10 ½”. Hunter McCullough took fourth place in the 1,000-meter run in 2:58.79, with Justin Ossont (3:05.48) sixth.

Chittenango’s boys team won twice in distance races, starting with Caleb Prenoveau going 2:45.38 to beat the field in the 1,000 and continuing with Ersilio Cerminaro winning the mile in 4:51.10, the only time under the five-minute mark.

In the 300-meter dash, Matthews, in 38.75 seconds, edged Olkowski (38.82) for the top spot, with Aronson third in 39.80 seconds as Lampman took fifth place for the Bears.

Earlier, Matthews, in 7.13 seconds, was second to Pavelchak in the 55 sprint, with Eric Ferguson (8.47 seconds) sixth. Dylan Price finished second in the 600 in 1:31.13 as Dave Gratien finished sixth in the 3,200 and mile.

Cerminaro, Price, Prenoveau and Tristam LaFountaine gave the Bears a win in the 4×800 relay in 8:44.62, with Cazenovia third in 9:29.08. Ryan LaForte, Nate Lampman, Codey Cumber and Andrew Albach were second in the 4×400 in 3:59.76 behind Cazenovia.

In field events, Diable was fourth in the shot put, heaving it 36’6 ¾”, adding a fourth in the triple jump with 31’4” as Marcus Perretta took sixth in the long jump.

Chittenango’s girls team got a victory in the 1,500-meter run thanks to McKenzie Dombroski, who went 5:10.89 to prevail by more than seven seconds over Westhill’s Liz Kessler (5:18.39).

Not content with that, Dombroski joined McKayla Capeling, Kiara Waite and Piper Beckwith to complete a Chittenango sweep of the 4×800, going 10:38.80 to leave Westhill (11:01.99) well behind them.

On her own, Capeling earned second place in the 1,000 in 3:17.48, just behind Westhill’s Liz Kessler (3:16.37). Beckwith got second place in the 600 in 1:50.32, with Waite fourth in 1:51.36.

The Bears were fourth in the 4×400 in 2:09.84 and fifth in the 4×400 in 5:05.53 as Alexandra Adams was sixth and Jordan Horzempa seventh in the 55 sprint and long jump. Marilla Bongiovanni finished sixth in the triple jump.

Related

Comment on this Story