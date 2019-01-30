Skaneateles boys basketball takes first loss to Bishop Ludden

It took more than two months, and 16 games, for someone to get the better of the Skaneateles boys basketball team.

And even when it did happen, it didn’t prove too damaging for the Lakers, who may have lost, 74-67, to Bishop Ludden Tuesday night, but earned a heavy amount of respect in the process.

Great as its 15-0 start and no. 10 state Class B ranking was, Skaneateles had built it against its peers. Bishop Ludden, by contrast, is part of the Class AA ranks, a byproduct of its long and rich history of basketball success.

And even with the transition from retired coaching legend Pat Donnelly to Gallagher Driscoll, the Gaelic Knights entered its game with Skaneateles sporting a 9-4 record and fresh off an impressive win over Bishop Grimes two nights earlier.

The game began with a wild, frantic pace, both sides converting at will. Skaneateles did more than enough to lead most games, yet found itself trailing 23-21 at the end of the period.

Over the next two periods, the tempo remained quick, and the Lakers didn’t let Ludden get away, continuing its season-long trend of spreading around its production to trouble the Gaelic Knights.

Nate Fouts led with 16 points, but Jack Canty was right behind him, getting 15 points as he sank three 3-pointers. Jack Whirtley stepped up, too, joining Tommy Reed as they each produced 14 points.

Even with that, though, Ludden was able to pull away a bit in the fourth quarter, outscoring Skaneateles 18-13.

Though the Gaelic Knights also had four players score in double figures, it got two to the 20-point plateau as Nic Button finished with 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Champ Reid added 20 points. Tyler Webster had 14 points and Mykell Kaigler gained 11 points.

