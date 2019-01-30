Girls basketball Bees stun C-NS with late comeback

In a single quarter, capped by a shot no one will ever forget, the Baldwinsville girls basketball team may have altered the entire Section III Class AA landscape for the rest of the season.

Down by double digits in Tuesday night’s game at Cicero-North Syracuse, the Bees made a furious charge that resulted in a last-second 3-point shot that Sydney Huhtala converted to stun the Northstars 64-63.

Very little that led up to this game suggested that this would happen. B’ville still had not fully recovered from the December injury that sidelined Katie Pascale, while C-NS had won six in a row to again establish itself as a championship favorite.

What was more, the Northstars had whipped the Bees 76-50 in early December at Baker High School before Pascale got hurt, so a different result in the rematch was not expected.

Indeed, during the first half B’ville gradually saw the Northstars build a 39-24 advantage, and while the Bees played better in the third quarter, it still trailed, 50-36, with one period left.

But the Bees’ full-court pressure took a toll during those last eight minutes, causing a rash of C-NS turnovers and baskets on the other end that wiped out the Northstars’ advantage.

And it was Hannah Mimas leading that comeback, working her total to 20 points as Huhtala had 11 points, Jordan Roy got 10 points and Courtney Clute added nine points.

For all that, B’ville still found itself trailing 62-61 when C-NS’s Julia Schaefer went to the line for two free throws in the waning seconds.

Schaefer only made one of the free throws, so the Bees could tie or win it. Mimas brought the ball up the court, and with C-NS focusing its defense on stopping her drive, she passed to Huhtala, situated just outside the 3-point line.

With only two seconds left, Huhtala fired – and hit, triggering a celebration among the B’ville players of, by far, its most important win of the season.

For C-NS, Jessica Cook led with 20 points, but the Bees kept everyone else fairly contained, though Mackenzie White had 12 points, Julia Rowe nine points and Morgan Siechen eight points.

