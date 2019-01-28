WG hockey handles Ontario Bay, Liverpool

What the West Genesee ice hockey team experienced Tuesday night was something for which it had waited nearly 12 months.

The bitter memory of that four-overtime, shoot-out defeat to Baldwinsville in last February’s Section III Division I semifinal had driven the Wildcats throughout the off-season and kept it motivated to win 12 of 14 games following an 0-3 start this winter.

Last week’s action started with WG going to Haldane Memorial Arena and roaring past Ontario Bay 11-1, the game decided early as the Wildcats netted six unanswered goals in the first period.

Dan Holzhauer had a three-goal hat trick, with Chris Kleberg and Joe Comins each scoring twice. Billy Fisher, Andrew Schneid and Max Hahn each had one goal and one assist.

Ryan Washo and Jimmy Bergan each got a pair of assists as Anthony Felix put in a goal, with single assists going to Jack Anderson, Liam Sexton, Jack Miller, Joe Carino, Joe Artini and Michael Bergan.

Moving to Friday night, WG took on Liverpool at Lysander Arena (which also serves as Baldwinsville’s home facility), and while it proved far from easy, the Wildcats did beat the Warriors 4-2.

Only a stellar defensive effort by Liverpool kept things from getting away, the Wildcats only carrying a 2-1 lead to the third period before getting the two goals that it turned out it needed.

As for the state Division I no. 3-ranked Syracuse Cougars, things continued to roll. In its lone game last week, the Cougars unloaded on Mohawk Valley in a 10-0 shutout last Tuesday at Meachem Rink.

Even this margin did not reflect just how much Syracuse controlled the contest as it took an astonishing 86 shots, 76 of which were stopped by Raiders goaltender Dylan LaSalle.

It wasn’t until the third period that Syracuse, up 4-0, really got away, Philip Zollo eventually producing four goals and one assist as Ryan Eccles gained four assists to go with his lone tally.

Skariwate Papineau and Andrew Corning each scored twice, with Cam Walsh getting a goal and three assists. Kyle Lamson and Kaleb Benedict got two assists apiece as Steve Matro also earned an assist.

This moved Syracuse to 14-0-1 after the cancellation of its Jan. 18 game against Mamaroneck. The Cougars visit Ithaca Tuesday and are home Thursday to face Watertown IHC.

