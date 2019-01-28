Skaneateles boys hockey stops Oswego, New Hartford

Even as it continued to sit atop the state Division II rankings, the Skaneateles boys ice hockey team still hadn’t claimed first place in the sectional Division II standings.

That was because Oswego, at 11-2-1 overall, was in first with 12 points to the Lakers’ 11 as the two sides met for the first time in the regular season last Tuesday night at Crisafulli Rink.

It turned into a game atypical of Skaneateles, with plenty of defense on hand from both sides. But one scoring burst proved enough for the Lakers to get past the Buccaneers 2-1.

They played through a scoreless first period. Then, in the second period, Skaneateles twice put shots past Oswego goaltender Ethan Proud as Jack Henry and Garrett Krieger converted, with Bauer Morrissey and Owen Van Holtz earning assists.

Battling back, the Bucs pulled within one on Derek Kohut’s unassisted goal in the third period, but the Lakers’ defense prevented anything more and held Oswego to 16 shots overall, Chris Falso stopping 15 of them.

Now in first place, Skaneateles traveled Friday to New Hartford, meeting the same Spartans team it bashed 8-2 at home a week earlier. And while the rematch was a lot closer, the Lakers again prevailed, 4-1.

This proved a mighty defensive effort for New Hartford, who got 39 saves from goalie Juliano Macera and, thanks to a goal by Peter Boufford, only trailed 2-1 after two periods.

Only in the final period did Skaneateles gain total control, tacking on two more goals as Kreiger and Charlie Major led the way, each of them finishing the night with a goal and two assists.

Close behind them, Charlie Russell and Cam Lowe both gained one goal and one assist. Jimmy Liberatore and Cole Heintz also earned assists.

More road games await the Lakers this week as it travels to Clinton Tuesday and Whitesboro Friday, leading up to a big final week of the regular season that features rematches with Oswego and Cortland-Homer at Allyn Arena.

