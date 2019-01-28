Marcellus wrestlers win OHSL Liberty/Patriot meet

Thanks to its close Jan. 9 win over Homer, the Marcellus wrestling team shot to the top of the OHSL Liberty division standings, and would stay there.

Not content with that, though, the Mustangs claimed another big victory last Saturday when it earned first place in the OHSL Liberty/Patriot championships.

Earning 177 points, Marcellus was just ahead of host Hannibal, who was second with 168.5 points. Jordan-Elbridge took seventh place with 70 points.

The 106-pound final was an all-Marcellus affair, with Carl Santiarello defeating Ethan Ciota 11-4 for that title, while at 145 pounds Cahal Donovan dominated his title bout, beating Port Byron’s Tyler Parker in an 18-1 technical fall.

It was much closer at 160 pounds, where the Mustangs’ Trevor Widrick found himself in a back-and-forth final against Hannibal’s Steven Boyer, only to pull it out 7-6 and earn crucial team points, too.

Three other Marcellus wrestlers reached finals, with Ryan Moses (120 pounds) falling 6-0 to Homer’s Kaiden Haynes, while Riley LaFrance (152 pounds) got close in a 6-5 defeat to Phoenix’s Jaden Bruno and Rob Seeley, at 170 pounds, lost to Hannibal’s Zach Williams.

As for J-E, Bryan Tanner earned third place at 99 and Landry LaFleur was third at 182 pounds, with Marion Quigley fourth at 145 as Luke Pinckney got fourth place at 160 pounds. Jared Lawrence (220 pounds) and Josh Roberts (285 pounds) also had fourth-place finishes as Derek Quigley was fifth at 132 pounds and Cameron Newhook fifth at 170 pounds.

Marcellus took on Phoenix last Wednesday night, and it was close in the early going, but Marcellus won seven of the last eight bouts on the card and defeated the Firebirds 49-21.

Moses pulled away from Jeff Cooper 13-3 and Tim Okhman (126 pounds) followed up by getting a 6-2 decision over Braden Jolly.

Phoenix took the next two bouts, but Donovan’s 19-4 technical fall of Colton Winks preceded another Mustangs run as LaFrance edged Jadan Bruno 2-0 and Widrick got a third-period pin over Ayden Slack.

It was only a 26-15 lead, though, when Seeley began the decisive run, pinning Isaiah Scruton in 52 seconds. A close 195-pound bout had Tom Kinsella edging Sam Guthrie 1-0 as Wilvon McKee (220 pounds) beat Cole LaPine 8-5. Forfeits to Gavin Ciota were followed by Santariello rolled to a 15-4 victory over Parker Allers.

Back on Tuesday night J-E hosted Auburn, and the Eagles won five of the first seven bouts on the card and went on to defeat the Maroons 48-33.

In the second bout at 220 Lawrence gained three crucial points by edging Tom Pilbeam 3-2, which Kyle Gersbacher (285 pounds) followed by pinning Aiden Tardif in 1:47.

Tanner (and Nolan Jackson (113) claimed forfeits, but Christian Matthews did wrestle at 120 pounds and pulled out a tough 7-6 decision over Anthony Dawley.

Marion Quigley earned a pin at 145 pounds, finishing off Alex Ansteth in 2:14, while Richard Raus (152 pounds) pinned Ryan Bochenek early in the third period.

West Genesee had its own non-league match against visiting Port Byron/Union Springs, and the Wildcats had little trouble with it, gaining a 66-18 victory over the Panthers.

Ejarian Burgin got WG’s first mat win at 138, defeating Gabe Newton 11-4, right before Brady Ryan (145 pounds) pinned Zach Dennis in 91 seconds. Colin McAvan, at 152, pinned Jamilyn Casbarro midway through the second period.

Two more pins followed, Joe Conmy taking 26 seconds to finish off Gillespie Hunter at 182 before Chandler McAvan (285) had his own 26-second fall over Aaron Clark.

Cole Wade shut out Mitch Tanner 5-0 at 220, while forfeits went to Gavin O’Neil (120), Matt Murdock (106 pounds), Nate Wade (126 pounds), Laith Badwan (160 pounds), Mike Sarakos (170 pounds) and Peter Dwinell (195 pounds).

Competing Saturday in the Red Devil Duals at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, Nate Wade reached a milestone, earning his 100th career victory.

WG went 4-1 here, only falling 43-39 to host VVS, while defeating Canajoharie (57-17), Oneida (72-12), Chittenango (72-18) and Syracuse (70-18) as it looked ahead to hosting this Saturday’s Section III Class AA championships.

