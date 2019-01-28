J-D girls basketball beaten by Mendon; CBA has 3-0 stretch

Perched back in the state Class A top five, the Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball team reunited with a past state tournament antagonist last weekend.

The Red Rams visited Pittsford Mendon last Saturday, again confronting the team it beat in a memorable 2017 title game at Troy for the second of J-D’s three consecutive state Class A titles.

Mendon won this time, though, edging J-D 43-40 in a game where the Rams struggled in the second and third periods, ultimately trailing 39-28 with one period left.

A furious rally followed, J-D almost making up the ground as Paige Keeler ran her total to 18 points, including three 3-pointers, while Momo LaClair’s 14 points included a pair of 3-pointers. Other than that, though, only Gabby Stickle (five points) and Sydney Baker (three points) got on the board for the Rams.

Less than 24 hours earlier, J-D had faced Cortland and handled the Purple Tigers 48-28, with most of the margin built during the first half as the Rams amassed a 28-13 margin on the Purple Tigers.

J-D overcame 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals from Cortland’s Tsai Lewis. Keeler led her side with 15 points as she and LaClair (14 points) combined for five 3-pointers and Andrea Sumida added nine points.

Christian Brothers Academy went to Hannibal last Tuesday with a 3-8 record and saw Brook Jarvis take over to help the Brothers roar to a 62-39 victory over the Warriors.

Starting the game on a 16-5 run, CBA pulled further away when it outscored Hannibal 23-11 in the third quarter. All the while, Jarvis kept converting – 13 field goals in all – and finished the night with 32 points, half her team’s output.

Skye Ryan helped with 10 points, while Leana Heitzmann gained nine points and Maura Clare Conan got six points. Alyssa Emmons led the Warriors with just nine points.

CBA visited Solvay two nights later and won 61-16, holding the Bearcats to a single free throw in the first quarter and breezing from there.

Ryan matched Solvay by herself, earning 16 points as Kaily Campbell got 10 points. Heitzmann had nine points as Emily Hall earned eight points. Jarvis and Conan had six points apiece.

This 3-0 week for the Brothers concluded Saturday with a 49-39 overtime victory over Chittenango. Neither team could gain any kind of margin during regulation, and only in the four-minute OT did CBA got clear, outscoring the Bears 13-3.

Jarvis had another big game, earning 22 points as she, along with Hall (13 points) and Ryan (10 points), accounted for all but one of the Brothers’ field goals. For Chittenango, Ally Shoemaker had 13 points, 10 steals, five rebounds and five assists, with Emily Moon adding 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Fayetteville-Manlius would test itself Friday against two-time defending sectional Class AA champion West Genesee in the annual “Pink Out” game, with the Hornets falling 65-39 to the Wildcats.

Even with F-M productive in the first quarter, it trailed 21-14, and any hope of an upset vanished when WG outscored them 20-2 the rest of the half.

Lexie Roe did all she could, earning 21 points, but no other Hornets player had more than Lily Fish’s seven points. Meanwhile, the Wildcats got 21 points (and five 3-pointers) from Mackenzie Smith, helped by Catie Cunningham (13 points) and Madison Smith (10 points)

East Syracuse Minoa continued its struggles, as on Jan. 19 it faced Corcoran on the day of the athletic department’s Hall of Fame festivities and lost, 69-26, to the Cougars.

Julianna Barton had seven points, with Holly Carr and Raychel Underwood adding six points apiece. Corcoran built a 40-13 lead by halftime as Aneesha Millhouse and Tayahja Scott led the Cougars with 19 points apiece.

Then, in last Tuesday’s 44-27 defeat to Cortland, ESM got 10 points from Angelina Thomason, but no one else had more than five points. A 19-5 first-quarter push got the Purple Tigers in front as Shyanne Lewis led them with 18 points.

In Friday night’s 57-21 loss to Central Square, the Spartans could not stop Julia Mann, who gained 26 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Redhawks. Barton and Underwood led ESM, each with six points.

