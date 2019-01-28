Indoor track Lakers gear up for post-season

Now the important part of the season is at hand for each of the Skaneateles indoor track and field teams.

Before this Wednesday’s OHSL championships at SRC Arena, the Lakers had one more tune-up against a massive field of teams from across New York State in last Friday’s Utica Challenge Invitational at Utica College’s Hutton Dome.

Emme Conan held her own in the girls sprints as the Skaneateles junior got fifth place in the 300-meter dash in 44.13 seconds, the race won by Amsterdam’s Lauren Santiago in 40.69 seconds.

Conan also finished eighth in the 55-meter dash in 7.67 seconds, not far from the winning 7.27 from Schalmont’s Mia D’Ambrosio, while also paring with Tess Peterson, Graeson Landsberg and Ellie Peterson for 10th place in the 4×200 relay in 1:53.66.

Reagan Evans had an eighth-place weight throw of 33 feet 6 ½ inches. Tess Peterson topped 4’8” in the high jump for ninth place and got 14th place in the long jump, going 15’ 11 ¾”,

Grace Conan, Sarah Tallerico, Elyse Osmun and Cate Coyne ran the 4×800 relay in 11:27.91 to finish 14th. Conan, Coyne, Landsberg and Ellie Peterson, were 17th in the 4×400 relay in 4:45.87.

Over in the boys edition of the Utica Challenge, Skaneateles had Nicola Kunz tie for sixth in the high jump, clearing 5’6”. Nick Wamp finished ninth in the 300 in 38.19 seconds, where Cicero-North Syracuse’s Jeremiah Willis (35.75 seconds) prevailed.

Caleb Bender ran the mile in 4:41.11, finishing 11th in a strong field as Nick Persampieri was 17th in 4:51.15. Nick Wamp finished 15th in the 55 sprint in 6.98 seconds. Kunz got 17th place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.31 seconds.

Related

Comment on this Story